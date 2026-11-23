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Nigel Farage’s relationship with the truth seems much like Melania Trump’s attitude towards Donald. She is, of course, aware he exists, but you can tell she’s not keen to be in the same room as him, unless it’s completely unavoidable.

Examples of Farage’s flirtation with deception include when he –

Told the Daily Mail that French police and mechanics said his car’s wheel nuts had been deliberately loosened in ‘foul play’. Both the police and the mechanics denied the claims. Denied that the bigwigs of his party had met convicted Russian puppet Nathan Gill. Photos and video proved otherwise. Posted on social media that 12 adults picked up in the Channel in 2021 had all tested positive for Covid. They all tested negative. Insisted that he had just bought a home in his constituency in Clacton, before being forced to admit his partner, Laure Ferrari had paid for it in cash, despite having no obvious means of pulling together £885,000. Responded to criticism of appearing on Russell Brand’s podcast months after the former comedian had been accused of sexual offences by claiming to have been dragged into the studio as he was passing. His appearance had been advertised at least three days earlier.

That’s not even touching on any of his pre-referendum claims about the EU, or his many explanations for the five-million-pund gift from a crypto billionaire.

When he found his way back to Brussels to launch a campaign against closer ties with the trading bloc, this comment stuck in a lot of craws.

This is the biggest lie I’ve ever seen! pic.twitter.com/Qy2ygnGlrs — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 20, 2026

If Fifa did prizes for hypocrisy, we know who’d be a shoo-in for the next one. Tweeters facepalmed themselves into next week.

1. Apart from the one about giving £350m/week to the NHS, the one about lower food prices, the one about lower immigration, the one about being a boost for fishing and farming, the one promising more jobs and less red tape… pic.twitter.com/LxFsCr2uLA — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 22, 2026

2. You backed Trump, Orban and Bolsonaro. Sit down with your talk of democracy you clown. https://t.co/9o2vNbUqhg — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 20, 2026

3. The biggest lie he’s ever seen? Says the man who mere hours ago pretended he’d been unsuspectingly manhandled into an interview with a rapist despite having advertised the interview for the previous three days on his comedy news channel https://t.co/HD0s9eRJxc — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 20, 2026

4. No Nigel – this is the biggest lie you've every seen. https://t.co/EhvVyWOAwy pic.twitter.com/pPJnEZRwKT — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) November 20, 2026

5. Downwind of a few drinks, Nigel? https://t.co/CLaJIB0uPZ — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 20, 2026

6. He spelled liar wrong…….🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0zs0CzLo7m — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 22, 2026

8. The Commission proposes the law The directly elected European Parliament votes on the law And the Council (of which is made up of the member states' government reps) can veto it The biggest liar here, is YOU! https://t.co/L0F8SiQmka — Lilith Stacey 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LilithRStacey) November 20, 2026

9. Nigel calling the EU “the biggest lie” on democracy is peak comedy from the man who happily collected an MEP salary, expenses and pension from that same “undemocratic” Parliament for nearly 20 years. We elected people to the European Parliament when we were in the bloc. Nobody… https://t.co/nme32ao8RO — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) November 20, 2026

10. There is more democracy in the EU than there is in Reform UK. https://t.co/sfFrVEb5s0 — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) November 20, 2026

11. "Real democracy means handing your rights over to billionaires." pic.twitter.com/E1tx5EIEKd — Oliver (@OWS1892) November 20, 2026

12. I’m really struggling to understand why Nigel Farage would have such misgivings about EU legislation, particularly when it includes one of the world’s most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrency. 🤔 #FBPE #ReJoinEU https://t.co/avAR3wdABt — Kev Hall (@DeKuip02) November 20, 2026

13. No, that would be your “£5 million for security” claim, Farridge, you know, the one that’ll end your political career 👍 — Mack (@MYavelli) November 20, 2026

14. So you expressed admiration for Putin. Is that your idea of “democracy.” — Ray Langford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@RayLangford6119) November 20, 2026

15. The “biggest lie” from the biggest liar. Irony so thick you can choke on it https://t.co/TxYJ4kVyvg — CWA Football (@CWAFootball) November 21, 2026

There’s also this.

Still accept a pension from them though, don't you? I don't see you protesting that hard against them. https://t.co/0ctOACUjwL — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 20, 2026

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