Nigel Farage described the word ‘democracy’ on the EU Commission building as the biggest lie he’s ever seen, but the internet begged to differ
Nigel Farage’s relationship with the truth seems much like Melania Trump’s attitude towards Donald. She is, of course, aware he exists, but you can tell she’s not keen to be in the same room as him, unless it’s completely unavoidable.
Examples of Farage’s flirtation with deception include when he –
Told the Daily Mail that French police and mechanics said his car’s wheel nuts had been deliberately loosened in ‘foul play’. Both the police and the mechanics denied the claims.
Denied that the bigwigs of his party had met convicted Russian puppet Nathan Gill. Photos and video proved otherwise.
Posted on social media that 12 adults picked up in the Channel in 2021 had all tested positive for Covid. They all tested negative.
Insisted that he had just bought a home in his constituency in Clacton, before being forced to admit his partner, Laure Ferrari had paid for it in cash, despite having no obvious means of pulling together £885,000.
Responded to criticism of appearing on Russell Brand’s podcast months after the former comedian had been accused of sexual offences by claiming to have been dragged into the studio as he was passing. His appearance had been advertised at least three days earlier.
That’s not even touching on any of his pre-referendum claims about the EU, or his many explanations for the five-million-pund gift from a crypto billionaire.
When he found his way back to Brussels to launch a campaign against closer ties with the trading bloc, this comment stuck in a lot of craws.
If Fifa did prizes for hypocrisy, we know who’d be a shoo-in for the next one. Tweeters facepalmed themselves into next week.
There’s also this.
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