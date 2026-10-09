James Blunt on Celebrity Traitors is a total turn-off for this particular viewer and Blunt’s A++ comeback was simply brilliant

Celebrity James Blunt traitors

We’re big fans of James Blunt on these pages as regular readers (come on, we know you’re out there!) will already know, so naturally we’re rooting for him on the rather fabulous new series of Celebrity Traitors.

I am crying 😭😭😭 #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/fjgnzKJeda — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 8, 2026

Except – hard to believe we know – not everyone is a fan of the great man, not least this particular dude who took to Twitter to vent their displeasure (and explain, perhaps, why they won’t be tuning into BBC1 at 8pm on Thursday or indeed Friday right now).

I simply don’t want to hear James Blunt speak. — mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) October 8, 2026

It’s the sort of thing that Blunt occasionally picks up and runs with it on Twitter, and this time he really ran with it.

He wants me to sing. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 8, 2026

Bravo, sir!

And these people loved it as much as we did.

https://x.com/FootyChats_/status/2108285942394167321?s=20

https://x.com/SamCKx/status/2108326532246827272?s=20

Do it. Leave him a voice note singing to him — Murnetti (@CRJM07) October 8, 2026

Oh james I do love you 😂 — The potting shed (@GardenerFliss) October 8, 2026



https://x.com/Patr1ckMcCann/status/2108289134167011625?s=20

King! — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 8, 2026

Source @JamesBlunt