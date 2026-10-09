Celebrity James Blunt traitors

James Blunt on Celebrity Traitors is a total turn-off for this particular viewer and Blunt’s A++ comeback was simply brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2026

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We’re big fans of James Blunt on these pages as regular readers (come on, we know you’re out there!) will already know, so naturally we’re rooting for him on the rather fabulous new series of Celebrity Traitors.

Except – hard to believe we know – not everyone is a fan of the great man, not least this particular dude who took to Twitter to vent their displeasure (and explain, perhaps, why they won’t be tuning into BBC1 at 8pm on Thursday or indeed Friday right now).

It’s the sort of thing that Blunt occasionally picks up and runs with it on Twitter, and this time he really ran with it.

Bravo, sir!

And these people loved it as much as we did.

https://x.com/FootyChats_/status/2108285942394167321?s=20
https://x.com/SamCKx/status/2108326532246827272?s=20


https://x.com/Patr1ckMcCann/status/2108289134167011625?s=20

Source @JamesBlunt