US donald trump good liars magas

A Maga was asked to name one thing – anything! – that had got better since Trump’s return and it didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2026

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To the world now of the Good Liars, that brilliant duo shining a hilarious (and devastating) light on the state of America right now.

And in this instance it’s the great Jason Selvin asking these Magas whether their life is better than it was when Donald Trump returned to the White House. And if so, what in particular – anything! – has changed?

And it’s like the essence of Maga writ large.

And these people surely said it best.

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More Good Liars here!

Source @MarcoFoster_