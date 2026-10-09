A Maga was asked to name one thing – anything! – that had got better since Trump’s return and it didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

US donald trump good liars magas

To the world now of the Good Liars, that brilliant duo shining a hilarious (and devastating) light on the state of America right now.

And in this instance it’s the great Jason Selvin asking these Magas whether their life is better than it was when Donald Trump returned to the White House. And if so, what in particular – anything! – has changed?

And it’s like the essence of Maga writ large.

Jason Selvig: “Do you feel like your life is better than a year and a half ago?” Trump supporter: “I do, yes” JS: “In what way?” TS: “Uhm, there’s more things being done. Uhm. Changing a lot of stuff that Biden had messed up” JS: “Like what?” TS: “Uhm, just a little, I can’t name a lot of stuff, but yeah haha” JS: “What’s one thing that he’s changed that you’re really excited about?” TS: “Uhm. I’m trying to think exactly what… gas prices definitely, yes” JS: “Gas prices have changed, but they’re a little higher now than they were” TS: “Yeah, hopefully they start going down more” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 8, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. Natural serfdom. Seize her right to vote and give her a little plot of land where she can wrestle pigs and watch daytime television. Expecting her to weigh in on affairs of state isn’t fair to her or the rest of us https://t.co/qc1qhwmpuw — Vautism Speaks 🔞 🐴 (@VautismSpeaks) October 9, 2026

2. They can't name one thing, but that doesn't matter to them, because no matter what Trump does they'll approve of it, even if it makes their lives worse.

A cult doing cult things — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) October 8, 2026

3. MAGAs are so fucking stupid. 😂 https://t.co/9JQat3JRnG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 8, 2026

4. America is doomed as long as folks like this are the deciding factor in critical elections. — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) October 8, 2026

6. I wonder if they look at these videos, and realize how dumb they sound. — BeagleMama🐕 (@beagle2762) October 8, 2026

7. This actually makes me a bit sad. Don’t want to make fun of them at all. They seem like sweet people. But this is really sad stuff. https://t.co/OUdeMitYKx — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 9, 2026

8. Just ridiculous. The average maga supporter blindly following their fearless sociopathic lying leader. Wow. — Your_Favorite_Mexican (@MikeandLily_UFC) October 8, 2026

9. genuinely the stupidest people on earth https://t.co/T5lK1j1l21 — nazzo (@nazzobetweeting) October 9, 2026

More Good Liars here!

Source @MarcoFoster_