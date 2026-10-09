US donald trump good liars magas
A Maga was asked to name one thing – anything! – that had got better since Trump’s return and it didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them
To the world now of the Good Liars, that brilliant duo shining a hilarious (and devastating) light on the state of America right now.
And in this instance it’s the great Jason Selvin asking these Magas whether their life is better than it was when Donald Trump returned to the White House. And if so, what in particular – anything! – has changed?
And it’s like the essence of Maga writ large.
Jason Selvig: “Do you feel like your life is better than a year and a half ago?”
Trump supporter: “I do, yes” JS: “In what way?”
TS: “Uhm, there’s more things being done. Uhm. Changing a lot of stuff that Biden had messed up”
JS: “Like what?”
TS: “Uhm, just a little, I can’t name a lot of stuff, but yeah haha” JS: “What’s one thing that he’s changed that you’re really excited about?”
TS: “Uhm. I’m trying to think exactly what… gas prices definitely, yes”
JS: “Gas prices have changed, but they’re a little higher now than they were”
TS: “Yeah, hopefully they start going down more”
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 8, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
More Good Liars here!
Source @MarcoFoster_