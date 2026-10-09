‘What completely normal UK thing are you embarrassingly bad at?’ – 22 people who can’t even queue properly
As people who live in the UK, there are certain things we’re supposed to be naturally good at, like standing patiently in a line, drinking enough tea to sink a pedalo, and being passive-aggressive.
But what if we’re not good at those things? Have we failed at being a Brit?
They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after Rough-Foundation9208 shared the way they feel they aren’t quite hitting the mark…
What completely normal UK thing are you embarrassingly bad at?
Mine is probably small talk. I know loads of people find it tough, but unless I have a subject I know well and have an interest in, I’m completely lost! I know Brits can famously blab about the weather forever, but it usually only gets me like 30 secs of convo.
What’s yours?
Lots of helpful folks chipped in with the national stereotypes they can’t live up to either and showed that, actually, there’s no right way to be British…