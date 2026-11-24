Politics Andy burnham Richard tice
Andy Burnham took the wind right out of Richard Tice’s Brexit sails with a quote from Nigel Farage, and the internet was here for it
Andy Burnham has set out his reasoning for the attempt to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU. During a Commons debate on Monday, he unveiled his tests for the deal, and ruled out taking the country back in without a referendum.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Andy Burnham set out his three tests for the deal, including the ‘Makerfield test’ – making everyday life better for ordinary people.
Responding to questioning in the Commons, Burnham said it would be “unthinkable” to take the UK into the EU without a second referendum.
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 23, 2026
It follows the intervention of no fewer than six former prime ministers, who have all warned against revisiting Brexit.
🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham hits out at the former Prime Ministers who have warned against reopening talks with the EU
"They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal they did" https://t.co/rYSuQLSBhB
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 23, 2026
During the debate, Reform UK’s lone attendee, Richard Tice, spoke out against the deal – naturally – but Andy Burnham had some news for him, which took the wind out of his sails.
Andy Burnham: “The leader of his party [Nigel Farage] has said Brexit has failed – am I right? He doesn’t know! Well look it up. He has criticised the Brexit deal.
“Why wouldn’t they then argue for something better? He sounds like he’s arguing for the status quo.” https://t.co/ziGNSTp0qb
— Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) November 23, 2026
You can’t fault Burnham’s logic, and by the look on his face, even Tice could see that.
Dan Hodges summed up the Reform problem – well, one of them.
Source Josh Self Image Screengrab