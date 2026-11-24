Politics Andy burnham Richard tice

Andy Burnham has set out his reasoning for the attempt to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU. During a Commons debate on Monday, he unveiled his tests for the deal, and ruled out taking the country back in without a referendum.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Andy Burnham set out his three tests for the deal, including the ‘Makerfield test’ – making everyday life better for ordinary people. Responding to questioning in the Commons, Burnham said it would be “unthinkable” to take the UK into the EU without a second referendum. — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 23, 2026

It follows the intervention of no fewer than six former prime ministers, who have all warned against revisiting Brexit.

🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham hits out at the former Prime Ministers who have warned against reopening talks with the EU "They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal they did" https://t.co/rYSuQLSBhB — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 23, 2026

During the debate, Reform UK’s lone attendee, Richard Tice, spoke out against the deal – naturally – but Andy Burnham had some news for him, which took the wind out of his sails.

Andy Burnham: “The leader of his party [Nigel Farage] has said Brexit has failed – am I right? He doesn’t know! Well look it up. He has criticised the Brexit deal. “Why wouldn’t they then argue for something better? He sounds like he’s arguing for the status quo.” https://t.co/ziGNSTp0qb — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) November 23, 2026

You can’t fault Burnham’s logic, and by the look on his face, even Tice could see that.

1. Burnham taking less than a minute to lay out how the Tories and Reform have hopelessly snookered themselves. Via @Haggis_UK pic.twitter.com/u0SVlyq4K9 — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 23, 2026

2. Tice owned as usual over the very words Farage spoke….. https://t.co/F3nJw36DD3 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 23, 2026

3. Richard Tice(Reform MP) looks stunned when Andy Burnham tells him that Nigel Farage has said "Brexit has failed." pic.twitter.com/MGtY7zg7RI — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 23, 2026

4. The exact moment Richard Tice realises Nigel Farage already admitted “Brexit has failed”. Andy Burnham didn’t miss. The look on Tice’s face is pure gold. 😂😂👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/OGZMexvI3c — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) November 23, 2026

5. Farage's position on anything is to moan, and to try and Infect as many other people with his negativity as possible It doesn't matter how much he contradics himself or his colleagues https://t.co/J9Loa9s4LT — Chris S (@chris_spencer04) November 23, 2026

6. Burnham is spot on, Tories and Reforms just say something for the sake of it, not because they have any robust figures to oppose to what Burnham is negotiating. — Vittorio Boccolini (@VBoccolini) November 23, 2026

8. ‘Brexit has failed’ Nigel Farage Maybe he was downwind of a few drinks when he repeatedly said that 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/HZtDcTybSb — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 23, 2026

9. Burnham made Tice look the idiotic pumpkin he undoubtedly is. — Chas Manthium ⭐🇪🇺🎥 (@Chasmanthium) November 23, 2026

10. By attacking the Conservatives' Brexit deal, Farage has handed political ammunition to Andy Burnham. pic.twitter.com/NE1O2FIPey — Leaky Bucket (@PuzzleLeak) November 23, 2026

11. Tice waited ages to ask a question then completely embarrassed himself. Absolute plum. — Gary Sitton (@SittonGary) November 23, 2026

12. Richard Tice had a little rant about the EU reset and Andy Burnham quietly dismantled him by pointing out the confusion at the heart of Reform’s position. Farage has said “Brexit has failed” and criticised the deal the Conservatives negotiated. So what does Reform propose… pic.twitter.com/bszEOBv8VB — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 23, 2026

13. Burnham is playing a strategic blinder on all this! https://t.co/NjjQo4tqS3 — Evans Bob Welsh. European. 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍺 (@BobTaffy69) November 23, 2026

14. I do really like this PM https://t.co/FIWEFVEZfx — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) November 23, 2026

15. Imho Burnham played a blinder today. Wrong-footed Tice, wrong-footed Badenoch, minced McVey but put the UK on course for a rational relationship with the EU, making it OK to have a European outlook, no to rejoining at a bad time, yes to common security. https://t.co/hVzAvEIenG — Anthony Glees @anthonyglees (@AnthonyGlees) November 23, 2026

16. Absolutely took Richard Tice to school here though. Quality https://t.co/LIy6lyxbS3 — 25 years in Mensa (@Stephen1010102) November 23, 2026

Dan Hodges summed up the Reform problem – well, one of them.

As I’ve been saying, this is the fundamental problem for the Brexiteers. Having spent years screaming “betrayal!!!” they are suddenly trying to pivot and demand retention of the status quo. https://t.co/RnCH2dBojx — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) November 23, 2026

Source Josh Self Image Screengrab