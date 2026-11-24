Pics Emily Thornberry Kemi Badenoch
Watch Emily Thornberry absolutely scorch Kemi Badenoch with a glorious ‘Liz Truss’s Trade Secretary’ jibe
The Commons debate over Andy Burnham’s UK-EU reset was a lively one, with Richard Tice discovering on camera that Nigel Farage had said Brexit has failed –
Richard Tice had a little rant about the EU reset and Andy Burnham quietly dismantled him by pointing out the confusion at the heart of Reform’s position.
Farage has said “Brexit has failed” and criticised the deal the Conservatives negotiated. So what does Reform propose instead? If it believes Britain needs something better, why won’t it say what that is?
— Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 23, 2026
Esther McVey’s dramatic attempt at a takedown of the PM getting his cattiest one-star review –
‘My goodness, that must have looked good in the mirror of her office when she did it, I’m not sure about in here.’
Andy Burnham responds to Esther McVey’s woeful question in the HOC. https://t.co/QJhtntoOrG
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 23, 2026
And then there was this point, made by Labour’s Emily Thornberry, about why Kemi Badenoch’s wit and wisdom should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Kemi Badenoch wants to lecture us on trade deals? With her track record as Liz Truss’ trade secretary?
Quelle connerie! https://t.co/tpt2uC8Gzj
— Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) November 23, 2026
She had the facts and figures at her fingertips.
“I mean, seriously, you know, Liz Truss’s trade secretary is trying to tell us that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, signed on Christmas Eve, cannot be improved.
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And the fact of the matter is that all the trade deals that she and Liz Truss secured for Brexit Britain don’t amount to a hill of beans.
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For example, she said that the CPTPP deal would bring significant benefits to the UK. Well, if 0.6% of GDP is significant, then how would the Prime Minister describe his deal?”
The internet gave a virtual round of applause.
Emily Thornberry wasn’t the only one pulling apart the Leader of the Opposition.
Source Emily Thornberry Image Screengrab, Screengrab