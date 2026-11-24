Pics Emily Thornberry Kemi Badenoch

The Commons debate over Andy Burnham’s UK-EU reset was a lively one, with Richard Tice discovering on camera that Nigel Farage had said Brexit has failed –

Richard Tice had a little rant about the EU reset and Andy Burnham quietly dismantled him by pointing out the confusion at the heart of Reform’s position. Farage has said “Brexit has failed” and criticised the deal the Conservatives negotiated. So what does Reform propose instead? If it believes Britain needs something better, why won’t it say what that is? — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 23, 2026

Esther McVey’s dramatic attempt at a takedown of the PM getting his cattiest one-star review –

‘My goodness, that must have looked good in the mirror of her office when she did it, I’m not sure about in here.’

Andy Burnham responds to Esther McVey’s woeful question in the HOC. https://t.co/QJhtntoOrG — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 23, 2026

And then there was this point, made by Labour’s Emily Thornberry, about why Kemi Badenoch’s wit and wisdom should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Kemi Badenoch wants to lecture us on trade deals? With her track record as Liz Truss’ trade secretary? Quelle connerie! https://t.co/tpt2uC8Gzj — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) November 23, 2026

She had the facts and figures at her fingertips.

“I mean, seriously, you know, Liz Truss’s trade secretary is trying to tell us that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, signed on Christmas Eve, cannot be improved.

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And the fact of the matter is that all the trade deals that she and Liz Truss secured for Brexit Britain don’t amount to a hill of beans.

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For example, she said that the CPTPP deal would bring significant benefits to the UK. Well, if 0.6% of GDP is significant, then how would the Prime Minister describe his deal?”

The internet gave a virtual round of applause.

2. Liz Truss' trade secretary – that's you Badenoch! 😂 https://t.co/rsbKSsJfq2 — Jo (@JoRejoinEU) November 23, 2026

3. At this point, the Tories are a long long way away from looking at power again. — shatners (@shatners144143) November 23, 2026

4. This was brilliant as usual https://t.co/OKbz2oP6JJ — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 23, 2026

7. The biggest mistake Starmer made was not including her in his cabinet and Burnham should learn from that and get her in there, she’s a Tory destroying machine. — Andrew Gallo (@TheeAndrewGallo) November 23, 2026

8. While those who broke Britain – Brexit’s bottom-feeders, liars, corrupt campaigners, failed PMs, former politicians and commentators clambering to remain relevant – clearly don’t want Britain fixed, the British government is getting on with the job… pic.twitter.com/3gWOuoz7uO — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 23, 2026

9. From now on I am calling Kemi Badenoch 'Liz Truss' former Trade Secretary'. That is one of the funniest things I have heard today thanks to Emily Thornberry. — Jo (@JoRejoinEU) November 24, 2026

10. Emily Thornberry completed my whole fucking politics day Kemi lecturing Labour about trade deals when Liz Truss’s trade secretary’s says Boris Johnson’s Brexit deals cannot be improved 😂 (0.06%)🥴 How could the Prime Minister describe his deal massive gigantic colossal🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/34jh63RCcV — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 23, 2026

11. Liz Truss's Trade Secretary. We really must (NOT) listen to her. — Jonquil. (@JonquilLucy) November 24, 2026

12. I don't think Liz Truss' former Trade Secretary had a very good day 😆 #RejoinEU #GetIn pic.twitter.com/0tXHRJkauF — Jo (@JoRejoinEU) November 23, 2026

13. Lol….they better change tack soon or the tories will be fighting the Raving Loony party for 5th place… — Bert Comb-over (@ChairmanBoab) November 23, 2026

14. You know when you laugh out loud but loudly. That was me towards the end. Absolutely love Emily. She takes zero shit — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 23, 2026

Emily Thornberry wasn’t the only one pulling apart the Leader of the Opposition.

Andy Burnham to Kemi Badenoch: "She also said that it was a mistake for the Conservative government to take us out of the EU without a plan for growth. So which is it? Did she say that or did she not say that? She did say that!" pic.twitter.com/ayJJgbI3CY — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 23, 2026

Source Emily Thornberry Image Screengrab, Screengrab