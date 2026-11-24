Politics Restore Britain takedowns
A Restore Britain supporter tried to use Barry Hines’ Kes to make his political point and Barry Hines’ daughter entered the chat to devastating effect
You will probably remember either reading or watching – or perhaps both – the great Barry Hines novel A Kestrel for a Knave, and it’s as devastating today as it was then.
It was turned into the film Kes by director Ken Loach which was just as brilliant, and we mention it because a Restore Britain supporter attempted to use it to make a political point on Twitter.
And we mention that not because we want to give them it any more airtime than it already got but because it caught the attention of Barry Hines’ daughter, Sally, who it’s fair to say wasn’t taking any of this nonsense.
Her response prompted no end of love and support on Twitter.
But the best thing was when this happened.
Sorted https://t.co/wdSreZwJj9
— Sally Hines (@sally_hines) November 23, 2026
That bird has flown.
@sally_hines Your dad would be proud!✊️
— Chez B (@ChezB18) November 23, 2026
Source @sally_hines