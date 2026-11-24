Politics Restore Britain takedowns

You will probably remember either reading or watching – or perhaps both – the great Barry Hines novel A Kestrel for a Knave, and it’s as devastating today as it was then.

It was turned into the film Kes by director Ken Loach which was just as brilliant, and we mention it because a Restore Britain supporter attempted to use it to make a political point on Twitter.

And we mention that not because we want to give them it any more airtime than it already got but because it caught the attention of Barry Hines’ daughter, Sally, who it’s fair to say wasn’t taking any of this nonsense.

Her response prompted no end of love and support on Twitter.

1. You win the internet today Sally ❤️ your dad was a legend. — BetamaxMan (@stevewarke) November 23, 2026

2. Not sure Ken Loach would be too happy either – seeing such an iconic image being used to promote bloody Restore! — Rupert T Bear (@RupertSuperBear) November 23, 2026

3. Ken will explode — Sally Hines (@sally_hines) November 23, 2026

4. Take the ignorant prick to the fucking cleaners Sally. ✊ — Kev R (@kev_rose1) November 23, 2026

5. Oh this is glorious, Sally. Your response to this bigot has made me want to go and read the book and watch the film again! — Nigel Newton (@NigelNewtonPhot) November 23, 2026

6. I'm amazed these idiots just post without a bit of research. Your Dad's work is amazing. Best wishes — Andrew James (@badbrainAJ) November 23, 2026

7. That brilliant (SOCIALIST) book got me through my English Lit. O level in 1976. The film is the greatest British film of all-time…in my opinion. Get him, Sally.✊️ — PunkAndNewWave (@NewWaveAndPunk) November 23, 2026

8. More than happy to chip in if it comes to it Sally — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) November 23, 2026

9. Thank you Sally, and I'm sorry that your dad's great work is being misappropriated like this, it's outrageous. I'm from Leeds, and I know it's a different part of Yorkshire but it's so shocking to see how West Yorkshire has become a Reform horror show, apart from Leeds — Luci Davin (@elkiedee) November 23, 2026

But the best thing was when this happened.

Sorted https://t.co/wdSreZwJj9 — Sally Hines (@sally_hines) November 23, 2026

That bird has flown.

@sally_hines Your dad would be proud!✊️ — Chez B (@ChezB18) November 23, 2026

Source @sally_hines