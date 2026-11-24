Politics nigel farage Sarah pochin
Nigel Farage tried to bat away accusations of sexism and it was very far from the slam dunk he thought it was
You’ll probably already be familiar with the accusations of sexism that continue to dog Nigel Farage and his party.
First of all one of his own MPs Sarah Pochin rallied against the ‘chauvinistic’ and ‘alpha male’ nature of Reform UK.
Then Farage suggestd Pochin didn’t really mean it, she’d just had a few drinks at a a Christmas party.
So it was only natural that Farage should be asked about it again, and his latest defence might be his most glorious self-own yet.
Nigel Farage doubling down at the CBI on Sarah Pochin being a pissed up liar 🤷♀️
She was just flexing & showing off to the new girl 🤔🤔
Obviously reform aren’t sexist pigs https://t.co/XoNOoK7cqt
— kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 23, 2026
To be filed under ‘not the slam dunk he thought it was’.
And these people surely said it best.
Source @hewitson10