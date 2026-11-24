Politics nigel farage Sarah pochin

You’ll probably already be familiar with the accusations of sexism that continue to dog Nigel Farage and his party.

First of all one of his own MPs Sarah Pochin rallied against the ‘chauvinistic’ and ‘alpha male’ nature of Reform UK.

Then Farage suggestd Pochin didn’t really mean it, she’d just had a few drinks at a a Christmas party.

So it was only natural that Farage should be asked about it again, and his latest defence might be his most glorious self-own yet.

Nigel Farage doubling down at the CBI on Sarah Pochin being a pissed up liar 🤷‍♀️ She was just flexing & showing off to the new girl 🤔🤔 Obviously reform aren’t sexist pigs https://t.co/XoNOoK7cqt — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 23, 2026

To be filed under ‘not the slam dunk he thought it was’.

And these people surely said it best.

1. Wow every time he speaks he is more misogynistic not less. Stop digging Nigel! Also, I don’t want a PM who is so pissed at midnight he has no idea what would come out of his mouth. pic.twitter.com/l2MWHoXooF — Brendan May (@bmay) November 24, 2026

2. He’s just digging an even bigger hole every time he speaks about it.

He’s also admitting that he says the most despicable things in private. Unbelievable. — Lady Blahblah (@GillyVanilli) November 23, 2026

3. I think we can all guess what would come out of Farage's mouth if he was pissed & dysregulated 😬 — Nic 🇵🇸 (@Nouz12345) November 23, 2026

4. He really thinks he’s above everything and it’s catching up with him — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 23, 2026

5. Here is @Nigel_Farage doubling down and saying @SarahForRuncorn was pissed and showing off to the new girl pic.twitter.com/ZEUStAXg8i — Cantona & Best (@bestcanton7) November 23, 2026

6. “We’re Sisters together in the fight”

What a tool https://t.co/F8IthghDE2 — andrew behan (@andrew_behan) November 23, 2026

7. I love how he's so flippant about these things. He's not fit to run a bath, nevermind a country. It's always…a big boy did it and ran away…defence. So what if a russian spy was listening, could happen to anybody…no nigel, no it couldn't. Your greed is your downfall. — Nathan Jedrej (@NJedrej) November 23, 2026

8. Every time h opens his mouth he puts his foot in it — Matthew Ravenhill (@MatthewRavenhil) November 23, 2026

Source @hewitson10