Politics Andy burnham europe mike parry

Broadcaster and journalist Mike Parry – you might know him from his appearances on various Jeremy Vine shows over the years or more like his unfortunate cinnamon challenge – isn’t happy with Andy Burnham’s trade and co-operation deal with Europe.

It’s very far from a reverse Brexit – Burnham has said that won’t happen without (sigh) another referendum – but that hasn’t stopped Parry getting the mega hump.

So much so that he’s vowed to eat a sausage sandwich every day until the new Euro deal is dismantled.

What’s more British than a toasted sausage butty for breakfast: So in protest against @andyburnham moving us back into Europe I’ll be eating one EVERY DAY now until his mad idea is defeated. (Very happy to use Danish butter ‘cos I like Europeans but loathe the EU) 🇪🇺 👎 🧐 https://t.co/x9VZoymieM — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) November 23, 2026

Well it’s definitely one way of protesting, just possibly not the most effective. Not least because of all the people who said things like this.

Source @mikeparry8

1. It’s utterly embarrassing that pork-based sandwiches have become the defining obsession of the hard right. Is this genuinely the best they’ve got these days? Oh and Mike – your HP sauce is made in the Netherlands, your Lurpak butter is Danish, and Warburtons get their wheat from… https://t.co/XptTOlXaiy — Sam (@SamCKx) November 23, 2026

2. “Sir we know we can get 120-140 billion a year back by rejoining the EU, but an a rather large old man has just had a sausage sandwich and I think that’s check mate” — Flaps OHoolahan (@FlapsO_Hoolahan) November 23, 2026

3. that will show him mike https://t.co/rhA6jP346U — ☆gertie popadom☆ (@gertiepopadom) November 23, 2026

4. Sticking it to the PM while elevating your heart attack, stroke and cancer risk. Good work! 👍🏾 — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) November 23, 2026

5. Europeans famously don't eat sausages or bread https://t.co/JgYT1ajzfs — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) November 23, 2026

6. Silly tit.

Lurpak is Danish, HP sauce made in Netherlands (for info, that's also in the EU, Mike) and Warburtons get over half their wheat from Canada.

With that track record, I bet you didn't even manage to buy British sausages. — EastleighEmigre (@EastleighEmigre) November 23, 2026

7. Developing coronary heart disease to own the libs https://t.co/wFBBkRegNH — Max "Lesley" Crocspierre (@lesthecroc) November 23, 2026