Politics Andy burnham europe mike parry
Mike Parry vowed to eat a sausage sandwich every day in protest at Andy Burnham’s deal with Europe and got schooled into next year and back
Broadcaster and journalist Mike Parry – you might know him from his appearances on various Jeremy Vine shows over the years or more like his unfortunate cinnamon challenge – isn’t happy with Andy Burnham’s trade and co-operation deal with Europe.
It’s very far from a reverse Brexit – Burnham has said that won’t happen without (sigh) another referendum – but that hasn’t stopped Parry getting the mega hump.
So much so that he’s vowed to eat a sausage sandwich every day until the new Euro deal is dismantled.
What’s more British than a toasted sausage butty for breakfast: So in protest against @andyburnham moving us back into Europe I’ll be eating one EVERY DAY now until his mad idea is defeated. (Very happy to use Danish butter ‘cos I like Europeans but loathe the EU) 🇪🇺 👎 🧐 https://t.co/x9VZoymieM
— Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) November 23, 2026
Well it’s definitely one way of protesting, just possibly not the most effective. Not least because of all the people who said things like this.
Source @mikeparry8