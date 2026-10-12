This heckler was thrown out of Trump’s rally, and gained instant legendary status for her unashamedly NSFW exit

Pics donald trump

Donald Trump had a rough time of it at the Oncenter in Syracuse on Friday.

For a start, there were a lot of empty seats, despite the capacity being only around six thousand.

Trump: Who the hell fills up an arena like this? *Camera pans out showing empty seats* https://t.co/LR00EqLZi8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2026

The audience on camera during his rambling nonsense weren’t the most appreciative.

The pain on their faces 😭😭😭 https://t.co/6Zn8Mg8lBV — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) October 10, 2026

To add insult to injury, okay – to add insult to insult, this absolute legend of a woman heckled Trump, and was unceremoniously removed. She made the most of her moment in the spotlight, and we really respect that.

Trump is heckled by a protester who leaves with her middle fingers up and then salutes before being escorted out https://t.co/viYcgHtLfW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 10, 2026

The internet gave a virtual standing ovation.

1. Here's a close-up version of the goddamn champ who disrupted Trump's Syracuse rally, gave the president both middle fingers, and told the crowd off as they pulled her out of the venue. Sidebar: 🖕🏻Play the video at half speed for optimal peak viewing enjoyment.🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/VmwyJxekyd — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 11, 2026

2. well she is amazing pic.twitter.com/UMxp0gx4cf — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 11, 2026

3. Not all sheroes wear capes some just wear a Primus shirt. We need more of this ladies energy for people showing up to protest the traitorous treason weasel. Brava‼️🔥💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hw3KFIld17 — Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️ 🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) October 11, 2026

4. Hope this legend is having an amazing day! pic.twitter.com/iCfZhxHNnC — Covie (@covie_93) October 10, 2026

5. Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light. https://t.co/NbJksNwrHD — Melanie Lipomanis 💙 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇪🇺🏁 (@MelanieLipoman1) October 11, 2026

6. My whole feed is ✨her✨.

Matriarchy is not softness alone.

Sometimes it’s fire. pic.twitter.com/TXJfo7MkHu — News to Remember (@allchronology) October 11, 2026

8. This woman has more courage than every Republican in Congress. We need more of this. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tmOrmfgtqW — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) October 11, 2026

9. “Let’s not talk politics at Thanksgiving dinner.” Me: pic.twitter.com/3b0jtNrn8O — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 10, 2026

10. Didn’t think this woman could get any cooler until I realized she was wearing a Primus shirt. https://t.co/KB9O7r7OBP — Drew (@Drew_TandB) October 11, 2026

11. She deserves free beer for a year

Make her famous !!!!!! https://t.co/XvVLh59ZWM — Leonardo_DeLorian™_Call me D (@Gr8CanadianFree) October 11, 2026

12. OUR HERO OF THE DAY…. Has to be this women kicked out of a Trump rally in New York yesterday. It takes a lot of courage, not just to boo and heckle- but to own the show like she did. She upstaged Trump. And for me that makes her a hero. How about you? pic.twitter.com/IHAF3z9bon — Woke-Like-Jesus (@DougWahl1) October 11, 2026

13. I don’t know who she is, but I love her — Yramnitsid (@Yramnitsid81966) October 11, 2026

14. I said it before and I’ll say it again. The women of America are going to save America from treasonous egomaniacs like Trump and that South African immigrant prick Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/2JiMDBfP5S — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) October 11, 2026

15. Hang it in a museum….absolute legend and love the Primus shirt pic.twitter.com/Bj1iEPpDXq — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 11, 2026

We can’t argue with this.

Trump's MAGA rally couldn't handle one fearless grandmother! 🔥 Escorted out for protesting, she gave the crowd two middle fingers and zero apologies. That's how you stand up to Trump! 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eahDqFRWSp — News to Remember (@allchronology) October 10, 2026

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