Pics donald trump

This heckler was thrown out of Trump’s rally, and gained instant legendary status for her unashamedly NSFW exit

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2026

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Donald Trump had a rough time of it at the Oncenter in Syracuse on Friday.

The Sgt from It ain't half hot, Mum, saying Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

For a start, there were a lot of empty seats, despite the capacity being only around six thousand.

The audience on camera during his rambling nonsense weren’t the most appreciative.

To add insult to injury, okay – to add insult to insult, this absolute legend of a woman heckled Trump, and was unceremoniously removed. She made the most of her moment in the spotlight, and we really respect that.

The internet gave a virtual standing ovation.

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We can’t argue with this.

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