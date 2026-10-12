Just when you think Musk has reached peak cringe, he takes it up a notch by describing AI music as ‘awesome-core’ – 21 totally human-made burns

US ai slop elon musk

We suspect a word cloud of public opinion on Elon Musk would feature the words ‘cringe’, ‘Embarrassing’, and ‘awkward’ in large type, as well as some other words to do with that ‘Roman’ salute, and his slash and burn stint with Doge.

There’s absolutely nothing about this clip from the X Takeover event in Texas to make us think otherwise.

Brace yourself for some serious cringe.

“Calling it slop-core is a misnomer, frankly… it’s awesome-core.”

In fairness, the whole world does turn to Elon Musk for guidance on what music they should like, along with which political parties to support, fashion tips, and how to get your kids to love you.

When one Musk-licking account posted it on Twitter, the pisstaking began in earnest.

Here are some favourites.

1. Elon talking about AI music videos: “Calling it slop-core is a misnomer, it’s awesome-core” I am cringing out of my skin. pic.twitter.com/gghSU5R8j3 — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) October 11, 2026

2. It’s amazing how much he despises art https://t.co/hJ5UvAhU6B — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 11, 2026

3. Is it 'wow'? AI can do good taste? 🤣 Proof positive that Musk's genius is and always has been convincing people he's a genius 😒 — seonaid mcgill (@millymoo97) October 11, 2026

4. The man has never read any room ever. — Dr. Geoffrey DOOM notary public (@GeoffDOOM) October 11, 2026

5. He sounds like Nazi Porky Pig when he talks https://t.co/7TFNrObpJO — HopeInTheUSA🌉 (@HopeInTheUSA) October 11, 2026

7. It should be possible to die of cringe, so we wouldn't have had to put up with the last 10 years of him. — Karmon Nyktra (@karmonyk) October 11, 2026

8. A man who took credit for things he never invented, never created, being a massive AI fanboy seems totally on brand. — CharlesWynfordLodge (@2hrTV) October 11, 2026

9. Its crazy how no amount of money make this man remotely charismatic and likable https://t.co/AMuEH7Chcm — Madeline (@Dumbmothwoman) October 11, 2026

10. Generational loser https://t.co/O4M53gl4OL — The Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod) October 11, 2026