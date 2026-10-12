Just when you think Musk has reached peak cringe, he takes it up a notch by describing AI music as ‘awesome-core’ – 21 totally human-made burns
We suspect a word cloud of public opinion on Elon Musk would feature the words ‘cringe’, ‘Embarrassing’, and ‘awkward’ in large type, as well as some other words to do with that ‘Roman’ salute, and his slash and burn stint with Doge.
There’s absolutely nothing about this clip from the X Takeover event in Texas to make us think otherwise.
Brace yourself for some serious cringe.
“Calling it slop-core is a misnomer, frankly… it’s awesome-core.”
In fairness, the whole world does turn to Elon Musk for guidance on what music they should like, along with which political parties to support, fashion tips, and how to get your kids to love you.
When one Musk-licking account posted it on Twitter, the pisstaking began in earnest.
Here are some favourites.