US white house

There’s a new Press Secretary in the White House …but it’s not that easy to tell – 18 favourite reactions to the koincidences

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2026

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Former White House intern and legal advisor to Trump Media, Katie Zacharia, has been announced as the successor to the outgoing White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

She seems thrilled – or, to put it another way, lost in a rabbit hole of sycophancy.

Her now-deleted public comments point towards her being a highly uncharitable conspiracy theorist. She’ll fit right in.

Donald Trump is clearly a fan. Perhaps a little too much of a fan.

She’s off to a promising start, with some prime, unhinged disinformation.

People quickly joined some dots.

Today’s episode of Uncanny Valley is brought to you by the letter K, and the chemical peroxide.

While Kellyanne Conway was a White House counsellor, rather than the Press Secretary, the koincidence raised eyebrows, and thoughts.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about all that.

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