US white house

Former White House intern and legal advisor to Trump Media, Katie Zacharia, has been announced as the successor to the outgoing White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

She seems thrilled – or, to put it another way, lost in a rabbit hole of sycophancy.

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America. — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026

Her now-deleted public comments point towards her being a highly uncharitable conspiracy theorist. She’ll fit right in.

1. Trump’s new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is a prolific user of Truth Social where she regularly promoted Pizzagate and QAnon conspiracies, accusing elites in the Democratic Party and Hollywood of running child sex rings and eating people. https://t.co/Qxb23debVf — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 11, 2026

Donald Trump is clearly a fan. Perhaps a little too much of a fan.

Trump talks about how he has watched New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia for some time now. "I’ve watched her a lot on television" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bwVgORg0Vp — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 11, 2026

She’s off to a promising start, with some prime, unhinged disinformation.

this is my first exposure to new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and let’s just say she certainly didn’t get the job because of her eloquence 😬 https://t.co/nv2XoCimCG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2026

WH Press Sec Katie Zacharia: The abortion pill has the same chemicals that they used in the extermination camps in Nazi Germany (This is totally false bullshit and deeply offensive) https://t.co/tVtqxdMMGL — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) October 9, 2026

People quickly joined some dots.

Hmm 🤔 Kellyanne, Kayleigh, Karoline, Katie https://t.co/oYO7EbNU8P — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 9, 2026

Today’s episode of Uncanny Valley is brought to you by the letter K, and the chemical peroxide.

While Kellyanne Conway was a White House counsellor, rather than the Press Secretary, the koincidence raised eyebrows, and thoughts.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about all that.

1. He certainly has a type. https://t.co/M4hjJ99SZP — Caryn Ann Harlos (@carynannharlos) October 10, 2026

2. Here are four press secretaries! Kellyanne, Kayleigh, Karoline, and Katie! What’s the name of this band? pic.twitter.com/Ppodw8Hs92 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 9, 2026

3. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it https://t.co/zwQZ50WRWh — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) October 10, 2026

4. All chosen based on merit…….. coincidences happen… https://t.co/MWxOefGmnj — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 10, 2026

5. Wait, wait, wait a minute. So the last press secretary quit to work at Fox News and the incoming press secretary quit Fox News to become press secretary? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 9, 2026

6. I can't tell them apart. — Gracie Ann/Princess Gracie the Gracious, 31st PODT (@GraciesWorld3) October 10, 2026

7. Anybody see a pattern here? https://t.co/V8gWa8MRI6 — Jro 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JroWooTown) October 9, 2026

8. All lying their little hearts out for Trump https://t.co/xkHZRX7Qpv — Barbara Othmer (@OthmerBarbara) October 10, 2026