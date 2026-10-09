News donald trump MAGA Nobel peace prize

Donald Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize again, and now everyone is laughing at him – including this year’s actual recipient

Michael White. Updated October 9th, 2026

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Noted peace advocate Donald Trump has long coveted the world’s most prestigious diplomatic prize – the Nobel Peace Prize.

Indeed, so desperate is he to have a Nobel medal that he accepted another’s winner’s sloppy seconds back in January.

Now the 2026 winner has been announced – and, again, FIFA Peace Prize laureate Donnie was snubbed. The winner instead was former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay.

South African judge and legal expert Pillay was awarded the prize for being “instrumental in ensuring war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted”, according to Nobel committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes.

And in her first comments after the announcement, Pillay said as people applauded her: “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

She’s not the only one revelling in the fact that Trump didn’t get what he wanted again – and it seems Donny’s trademark whining about it is due to kick off in earnest any minute now…

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