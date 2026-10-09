Donald Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize again, and now everyone is laughing at him – including this year’s actual recipient

News donald trump MAGA Nobel peace prize

Noted peace advocate Donald Trump has long coveted the world’s most prestigious diplomatic prize – the Nobel Peace Prize.

Indeed, so desperate is he to have a Nobel medal that he accepted another’s winner’s sloppy seconds back in January.

Now the 2026 winner has been announced – and, again, FIFA Peace Prize laureate Donnie was snubbed. The winner instead was former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay.

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. #NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026

South African judge and legal expert Pillay was awarded the prize for being “instrumental in ensuring war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted”, according to Nobel committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes.

And in her first comments after the announcement, Pillay said as people applauded her: “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

NOW – Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay says ‘if you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump’ https://t.co/24m8y9OJmt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 9, 2026

She’s not the only one revelling in the fact that Trump didn’t get what he wanted again – and it seems Donny’s trademark whining about it is due to kick off in earnest any minute now…

1. Crybaby Trump is posting his lawyer complaining about him not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/4X6ydkbbvp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 9, 2026

3. With deep sorrow and regret I must report that President Donald J. Trump did not win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. I know how devastated all of you must be. But inevitably, someday, in the not-too-distant-future, he will give the world something much greater to celebrate. — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 9, 2026

4. Donald Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize again because we haven’t had one fucking day of peace since he took office 627 days ago. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 9, 2026

5. The Nobel Peace Prize has gone to Navi Pillay for promoting international law, which is the politest way a Norwegian committee has ever told Donald Trump to fuck off. https://t.co/KJ2DUAkqwE — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 9, 2026

6. Looks like Trump's bold strategy of committing war crimes has once again failed to win over the Nobel Peace Prize committee. Tough crowd. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 9, 2026

7. Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize again, nor should he have. He starts war, kills children, and threatens to wipe out countries. MAGA can cry all they want. Trump can cry all he wants. Nobody cares. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 9, 2026

8. Congratulations to Trump on not winning the Nobel Peace Prize again. Many are saying no one has not won it as often as Donald. What's his secret? Hard work. Every day he's out there starting wars, bombing schools, threating American cities. He is a self-made loser. Respect. https://t.co/gSsbN2KDLX — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) October 9, 2026

9. Trump is still insisting he should have won Nobel Peace Prize. He claims to have ended eight wars. Is he mentally ill? That’s so detached from reality that he might literally believe war is peace. Orwell is exhausted from taking victory laps. He’s the only one tired of winning. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 9, 2026

10. trump is not the type of person who gets a Nobel Peace Prize, he's the type of person people get the Nobel Peace Prize for standing up to. — Covie (@covie_93) October 9, 2026

11. Attention @realDonaldTrump. Your war crimes are one of the reasons this person won the Nobel Peace Prize. Congrats? 😉😂 https://t.co/oTeVqtMWXr — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 9, 2026

12. “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes,”and Donald Trump never winning a Nobel Peace Prize award. 😭 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) October 9, 2026

13. What a surprise! The maniacal, corrupt, incompetent, warmongering dope in the White House who started an unnecessary war that’s gotten thousands of people killed and triggered global economic chaos didn’t win The Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/uBgEShvaKz — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) October 9, 2026