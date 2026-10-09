News donald trump MAGA Nobel peace prize
Donald Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize again, and now everyone is laughing at him – including this year’s actual recipient
Noted peace advocate Donald Trump has long coveted the world’s most prestigious diplomatic prize – the Nobel Peace Prize.
Indeed, so desperate is he to have a Nobel medal that he accepted another’s winner’s sloppy seconds back in January.
Now the 2026 winner has been announced – and, again, FIFA Peace Prize laureate Donnie was snubbed. The winner instead was former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay.
BREAKING NEWS
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
#NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
South African judge and legal expert Pillay was awarded the prize for being “instrumental in ensuring war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted”, according to Nobel committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes.
And in her first comments after the announcement, Pillay said as people applauded her: “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”
NOW – Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay says ‘if you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump’ https://t.co/24m8y9OJmt
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 9, 2026
She’s not the only one revelling in the fact that Trump didn’t get what he wanted again – and it seems Donny’s trademark whining about it is due to kick off in earnest any minute now…