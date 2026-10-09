US Brits guns

An American ‘freedom aficionado’ took aim at Britain’s gun laws and these A++ replies will make you proud to be British

Poke Reporter. Updated October 9th, 2026

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It all started with an entirely innocent post by the good people of @NoContextBrits about Americans’ fondness for boiling water with pretty much anything other than a kettle.

Except one particular American appears to take it very personally indeed, someone called @SteveLovesAmmo – hi Steve! – who describes himself on Twitter as a ‘Freedom Aficionado | Purple Heart Recipient | U.S. Army 2x Combat Veteran’.

How personally did they take it? This personally.

And it prompted no end of replies from this side of the Atlantic and they will surely make you proud to be British.

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