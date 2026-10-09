An American ‘freedom aficionado’ took aim at Britain’s gun laws and these A++ replies will make you proud to be British
It all started with an entirely innocent post by the good people of @NoContextBrits about Americans’ fondness for boiling water with pretty much anything other than a kettle.
Fun fact: 90% of Americans have no idea what this is. https://t.co/iXdFkrcJYz
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) October 6, 2026
Except one particular American appears to take it very personally indeed, someone called @SteveLovesAmmo – hi Steve! – who describes himself on Twitter as a ‘Freedom Aficionado | Purple Heart Recipient | U.S. Army 2x Combat Veteran’.
How personally did they take it? This personally.
Fun fact: 100% of British citizens don’t own this. https://t.co/NZgH1Nh2jp
— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 7, 2026
And it prompted no end of replies from this side of the Atlantic and they will surely make you proud to be British.