An American ‘freedom aficionado’ took aim at Britain’s gun laws and these A++ replies will make you proud to be British

US Brits guns

It all started with an entirely innocent post by the good people of @NoContextBrits about Americans’ fondness for boiling water with pretty much anything other than a kettle.

Fun fact: 90% of Americans have no idea what this is. https://t.co/iXdFkrcJYz — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) October 6, 2026

Except one particular American appears to take it very personally indeed, someone called @SteveLovesAmmo – hi Steve! – who describes himself on Twitter as a ‘Freedom Aficionado | Purple Heart Recipient | U.S. Army 2x Combat Veteran’.

How personally did they take it? This personally.

Fun fact: 100% of British citizens don’t own this. https://t.co/NZgH1Nh2jp — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 7, 2026

And it prompted no end of replies from this side of the Atlantic and they will surely make you proud to be British.

1. 100% of British schools haven't had a student murdered or wounded with a firearm this century https://t.co/7j1jj9jWaK — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 8, 2026

2. That’s why they have 100% less school shootings than us. — Sunil (@aampatriot1) October 7, 2026

3. Fun fact: in a good way, UK children don’t have to do shooter drills. https://t.co/sUPI01WMea — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) October 8, 2026

4. Fun fact 100% of Brits don't know what "active shooter" means. https://t.co/fb9Pa712G1 — Airspeed 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@not_airspeed) October 8, 2026

5. There isn’t much demand for school massacres here. You lads are cornering the market. — Primitive Friend (@FriendPrimitive) October 8, 2026

6. Is this a US back to school section? https://t.co/HDR7GRcYYj — Inevitable Pinky 🐡🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@BpdLion) October 8, 2026

7. I like that this is trying to dunk on Brits and it's just American's thinking it's not psychotic selling weapons in the equivalent of B&M https://t.co/igtm8PefqI — Kela 🖤🤘 (@Lifeonwheels95) October 8, 2026

8. Fun fact. 100% of British schools, cinemas and malls are free from shootings. BTW, an AR-15 in .22 is legal in the UK. https://t.co/Xwu3g4XJlm — Mariana Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) October 8, 2026