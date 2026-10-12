‘What ‘thing’ from the 80s or 90s would the younger generation not believe?’ – 23 ways the world has massively changed
The ‘post-internet’ age is defined as starting in the mid-2000s, when digital technology stopped being novel and became an ordinary and integral part of daily life.
For the people born after the beginning of this brave new epoch, the time before can seem as strange and fascinating as medieval times. And it was only 30 years ago.
User Workshymassiv shared their thoughts about this on the AskUK subreddit having tried to explain a retrospectively perplexing tradition from Ye Olden Days to a digital native…
‘What ‘thing’ from the 80s or 90s would the younger generation not believe?
‘I was talking to someone who is in their early 20s about wet t-shirt competitions in nightclubs back in the 1990s. But they thought I was making it up.
‘What seemed normal way back when but would be alien to the younger citizens of today?’
Lots of people had thoughts on the ways in which things have changed, for better or worse. Check these out…