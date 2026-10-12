‘What’s the most British song ever?’ – 22 contenders for the alternative UK national anthem
God Save the King and Jerusalem are the sort of tunes people go for when thinking of songs that best represent the UK.
But, let’s be honest, they’re a bit old fashioned, and nobody knows all the words.
So what should we have instead? What piece of music stirs our patriotic hearts and sums up life on the British Isles in the 21st century?
They’ve been making some excellent suggestions on the AskReddit page after user EarSure6667 posed the question…
‘What’s the most British song ever?’
And you can definitely imagine any of these being sung before World Cup matches and at the end of the Proms…
-WitchKarii