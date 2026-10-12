‘What’s the most British song ever?’ – 22 contenders for the alternative UK national anthem

Life r/AskUK

God Save the King and Jerusalem are the sort of tunes people go for when thinking of songs that best represent the UK.

But, let’s be honest, they’re a bit old fashioned, and nobody knows all the words.

So what should we have instead? What piece of music stirs our patriotic hearts and sums up life on the British Isles in the 21st century?

They’ve been making some excellent suggestions on the AskReddit page after user EarSure6667 posed the question…

‘What’s the most British song ever?’

And you can definitely imagine any of these being sung before World Cup matches and at the end of the Proms…

1. ‘Parklife is the obvious pick but I think Common People by Pulp might have it beat, that song is basically a sociology lecture set to music. The way it captures class tension and that specific kind of British cynicism is unreal I remember hearing it for the first time at a pub in Manchester and the whole place just stopped what they were doing, everyone knew every word.’

–Wonderful_Income_433

2. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. Because nothing brings the whole UK together more than screaming an American song in a dive with a sticky floor at two in the morning.

3. ‘Time for heroes – The Libertines. Wombles reference – plus ‘there are fewer more distressing sights than that of an Englishman in a baseball cap’.’

–Cowgoescamus

4. ‘Ghost Town – The Specials.’

–PatrickMustard

5. ‘Born Slippy. LAGER LAGER LAGER LAGER!’

–banananey

6. ‘That’s Entertainment by The Jam.’

–quetalputa

7. ‘Cool For Cats by Squeeze. That can’t come out of another place.’

–BusterGonad25

8. ‘Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Patio Song. It’s got an English bit, a Welsh bit, Welsh-accented vocals, and it’s about having a lovely day despite your patio being on fire. What more could you want?’

–Mticore

9. ‘Waterloo Sunset is basically a love letter to London.’

–BrokenSnowNose

10. ‘Dance Wiv Me, Dizzy Rascal. I heard this song quite a bit in the clubs when I was travelling and wound up in the UK.’

–Harl0t_Qu1nn

11. ‘The Streets – Fit But You Know It.’

–liammcg13