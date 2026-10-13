US donald trump

A Trump-loving news channel hastily pulled the plug after stumbling across a brilliantly eloquent voice of sanity and it was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2026

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You’ll be aware of the work of the work of Real America’s Voice, the right wing American news channel for whom Donald Trump can do no wrong.

So it was only natural that it should turn up to the president’s latest campaign rally in Ohio, and spent the time waiting for their hero to take to the stage to interview the Magas who had turned up to wait on his every word.

Except this particular interviewee was no Maga – quite the opposite, in fact – and Brian spoke so well and so convincingly that the only surprise was that they didn’t pull the plug earlier. But when it came, it was magnificent.

Give that guy his own podcast.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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