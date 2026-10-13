A Trump-loving news channel hastily pulled the plug after stumbling across a brilliantly eloquent voice of sanity and it was simply magnificent

US donald trump

You’ll be aware of the work of the work of Real America’s Voice, the right wing American news channel for whom Donald Trump can do no wrong.

So it was only natural that it should turn up to the president’s latest campaign rally in Ohio, and spent the time waiting for their hero to take to the stage to interview the Magas who had turned up to wait on his every word.

Except this particular interviewee was no Maga – quite the opposite, in fact – and Brian spoke so well and so convincingly that the only surprise was that they didn’t pull the plug earlier. But when it came, it was magnificent.

Real America’s Voice interviewed a guy at the Trump rally in Ohio who blasted Trump for peddling "lies and garbage." He went so hard on Trump and JD Vance that they cut the interview short. https://t.co/sQGY5Lsuvz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2026

Give that guy his own podcast.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. Damn. Real America's Voice accidentally aired the truth. https://t.co/fVnN1TnbmH — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 12, 2026

2. This dude’s adrenaline control is off the charts. — NathanSATX (@nybergATX) October 12, 2026

3. I’m surprised they let it go for that long. https://t.co/Wvi57lsUoP — jalosmanuel (@jalosmanuel) October 12, 2026

4. Good to see a fellow Ohioan call out the bullshit on propaganda TV. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) October 12, 2026