A Trump-loving news channel hastily pulled the plug after stumbling across a brilliantly eloquent voice of sanity and it was simply magnificent
You’ll be aware of the work of the work of Real America’s Voice, the right wing American news channel for whom Donald Trump can do no wrong.
So it was only natural that it should turn up to the president’s latest campaign rally in Ohio, and spent the time waiting for their hero to take to the stage to interview the Magas who had turned up to wait on his every word.
Except this particular interviewee was no Maga – quite the opposite, in fact – and Brian spoke so well and so convincingly that the only surprise was that they didn’t pull the plug earlier. But when it came, it was magnificent.
Real America’s Voice interviewed a guy at the Trump rally in Ohio who blasted Trump for peddling "lies and garbage." He went so hard on Trump and JD Vance that they cut the interview short. https://t.co/sQGY5Lsuvz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2026
Give that guy his own podcast.
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.