Trump’s response to being quizzed on his disputed claim that Russia and Ukraine agreed to an energy ceasefire came straight from the Bumper Book of Arguing for Eight-Year-Olds

US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine

In The President is a Petulant Eight-Year-Old, episode 3,489, Donald Trump has come up with a brand new response to being called out on obvious lies.

When quizzed about both Russia and Ukraine denying his claim that he has persuaded them to agree to an energy ceasefire, this was his reply.

Reporter: You said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire but both sides say they have not. Trump: They agree. You know why? Because I said you agree. That’s why. They agreed because I said they agreed. https://t.co/vT4K7aTdla — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2026

We suspect that’s going to become a Trump favourite as journalists increasingly grow a spine and call out the doddery felon’s neverending BS.

Tweeters had a few things to say about it.

1. They literally did not agree. https://t.co/LuCEGHzzxr — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 12, 2026

2. That's about as good an answer to an honest question as,… "I know you are but what am I?" https://t.co/pIGyi6emDM — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 12, 2026

3. The guy is a dangerous idiot. Shame on everyone who brought this upon our country and the world. Shame. https://t.co/t1eKcUGQgI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 12, 2026

5. Everyone knows this is an insane person. He is not capable of leading this country. He is a danger to all of us. And yet, everyone is just acting like it's totally normal (except for The Libs)… https://t.co/aYC2BCaw43 — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) October 12, 2026

6. I don’t think this is how the world works. https://t.co/h8B6kEnRwF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2026

7. 🚨INSANE: Trump claimed Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire. Neither side confirmed it. Asked how he knew, Trump replied: “Because I said they agreed.” Meanwhile, Russia kept bombing Ukraine. YOU CAN’T END A FUCKING WAR JUST BY SAYING YOU DID! https://t.co/c0Aqka4wlq pic.twitter.com/FAEm2wgxG1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 12, 2026

9. My god. This is beyond mental illness/dementia. I have no idea how to classify the insanity of this. https://t.co/aG7Vr392pl — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 12, 2026

10. What a weak, pathetic fucking clown. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYeJvilPUl — PresidentLinkin (@Linkin1319) October 12, 2026

11. We have entered the “because I said so” level of insanity. I sure hope that the rest of the world isn’t watching. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) October 12, 2026

13. i failed to consider that https://t.co/ZiZwgJO44q — brandon* (@brndxix) October 12, 2026

14. The frightening part isn't that Trump thinks saying something makes it true. It's that his supporters have spent years proving he'll never have to learn the difference. https://t.co/Rfz3t3kAog — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 12, 2026

15. Could you imagine Obama or Biden conducting themselves exactly like this in this exact situation? Lmfao FoxNews would spontaneously combust 😂 — John Brown (@John_FKN_Brown) October 12, 2026

Same logic.

So if I say Ewan McGregor must marry me, does that mean he must marry me, even if he doesn’t know me and never even mentioned the mere suggestion of marrying me? pic.twitter.com/9UX8t2MpwD — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 12, 2026

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab