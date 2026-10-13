US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine
Trump’s response to being quizzed on his disputed claim that Russia and Ukraine agreed to an energy ceasefire came straight from the Bumper Book of Arguing for Eight-Year-Olds
In The President is a Petulant Eight-Year-Old, episode 3,489, Donald Trump has come up with a brand new response to being called out on obvious lies.
When quizzed about both Russia and Ukraine denying his claim that he has persuaded them to agree to an energy ceasefire, this was his reply.
Reporter: You said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire but both sides say they have not.
Trump: They agree. You know why? Because I said you agree. That’s why. They agreed because I said they agreed. https://t.co/vT4K7aTdla
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2026
We suspect that’s going to become a Trump favourite as journalists increasingly grow a spine and call out the doddery felon’s neverending BS.
Tweeters had a few things to say about it.
Same logic.
Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab