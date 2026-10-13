Celebrity Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s Oscar-losing attempt to pretend he likes Guinness had the internet in stitches – 19 stout takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2026

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John Collison’s Cheeky Pint podcast allows characters from the world of tech to discuss the industry as they enjoy a tipple or two.

The Irish entrepreneur’s lastest guests were the CEO and Chief AI Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and Alexandr Wang, who chatted about the launch of their AI platform, Muse Wonder, as they enjoyed a pint of Guinness.

Well, we say “enjoyed”, but watch this.

It can be an acquired taste, and it looks very much as though Zuckerberg has yet to acquire it. Once again, he became the butt of the joke on Twitter. Here are a few favourite reactions.

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