Mark Zuckerberg’s Oscar-losing attempt to pretend he likes Guinness had the internet in stitches – 19 stout takedowns

Celebrity Mark Zuckerberg

John Collison’s Cheeky Pint podcast allows characters from the world of tech to discuss the industry as they enjoy a tipple or two.

The Irish entrepreneur’s lastest guests were the CEO and Chief AI Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and Alexandr Wang, who chatted about the launch of their AI platform, Muse Wonder, as they enjoyed a pint of Guinness.

Well, we say “enjoyed”, but watch this.

Mark Zuckerberg pretending to enjoy Guinness is my new favourite thing. https://t.co/y570hFF0V6 — Mark Malone (@soundmigration) October 12, 2026

It can be an acquired taste, and it looks very much as though Zuckerberg has yet to acquire it. Once again, he became the butt of the joke on Twitter. Here are a few favourite reactions.

1. very normal mark. very good. next time spit it out and say "eww!!!!" https://t.co/9mooYdxLl4 — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) October 12, 2026

2. Incredible how every time he tries to do something human he malfunctions https://t.co/0UvFvGlCK3 — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) October 12, 2026

3. you can see him go “wow that’s nasty” in his head https://t.co/CltmjtohCR — gaut (@0xgaut) October 12, 2026

4. Lmaoooo he has never had a guinness ahahaha https://t.co/iTQEG7Svzj — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) October 12, 2026

5. Immediate group chat fodder https://t.co/UKdxmVdZnf — Kyle Jacobs-Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) October 12, 2026

6. Zuck learning the bitter lesson: https://t.co/95MN5RSFhP — Deedy (@deedydas) October 13, 2026

7. “beer? the thing the cows on my hawaiian estate drink?” https://t.co/pJ2rZXNrHJ — “paula” (@paularambles) October 12, 2026