Mark Zuckerberg’s Oscar-losing attempt to pretend he likes Guinness had the internet in stitches – 19 stout takedowns
John Collison’s Cheeky Pint podcast allows characters from the world of tech to discuss the industry as they enjoy a tipple or two.
The Irish entrepreneur’s lastest guests were the CEO and Chief AI Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and Alexandr Wang, who chatted about the launch of their AI platform, Muse Wonder, as they enjoyed a pint of Guinness.
Well, we say “enjoyed”, but watch this.
Mark Zuckerberg pretending to enjoy Guinness is my new favourite thing. https://t.co/y570hFF0V6
— Mark Malone (@soundmigration) October 12, 2026
It can be an acquired taste, and it looks very much as though Zuckerberg has yet to acquire it. Once again, he became the butt of the joke on Twitter. Here are a few favourite reactions.