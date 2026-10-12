A White House reporter shared an especially revealing video of the crowd at Trump’s latest campaign event in Tennessee and people loved him for it
Donald Trump’s been off on the campaign trail again in a bid to offset some of the losses the Republicans will surely suffer in the November midterms.
It remains to be seen how much he’s actually helping, obviously, but in the meantime enjoy this particular White House reporter’s video of this event in Tennessee.
And it really is rather revealing of how many people are turning up to listen to the American president’s nonsense right now, courtesy of @ShawnMcCreesh of the New York Times.
President Trump’s crowd on a Saturday afternoon in Clarksville, Tennessee, near the Kentucky border, deep in the heart of Trump country. https://t.co/aAU4dXXf7V
— Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) October 10, 2026
Ooof.
And these people surely said it best.
Just in the interests of balance and all that …
The Fake News never stops. Those seats were purposely left empty. Anyone sitting in them would’ve had their view entirely obstructed by the gigantic press risers in front of them.
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026
Well, maybe. Or maybe not.
Source @ShawnMcCreesh H/T @ImBreckWorsham