A White House reporter shared an especially revealing video of the crowd at Trump’s latest campaign event in Tennessee and people loved him for it

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s been off on the campaign trail again in a bid to offset some of the losses the Republicans will surely suffer in the November midterms.

It remains to be seen how much he’s actually helping, obviously, but in the meantime enjoy this particular White House reporter’s video of this event in Tennessee.

And it really is rather revealing of how many people are turning up to listen to the American president’s nonsense right now, courtesy of @ShawnMcCreesh of the New York Times.

President Trump’s crowd on a Saturday afternoon in Clarksville, Tennessee, near the Kentucky border, deep in the heart of Trump country. https://t.co/aAU4dXXf7V — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) October 10, 2026

Ooof.

And these people surely said it best.

1. Republicans not showing up is becoming more than a trend… https://t.co/9tbSjOpnpw — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 11, 2026

2. 😂🤣😂🤣 To the cameraman who leaked this, I want to buy you a drink. pic.twitter.com/z2ecHegleI — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) October 11, 2026

3. Trump used to fill stadiums. And now, after years of betrayals, MAGA events look like a geriatric reunion snooze fest. https://t.co/rkZsWaAMqK — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) October 11, 2026

7. Trump’s rally in deep red Tennessee had HUNDREDS of empty seats tonight. Wow… https://t.co/Q7A53IMEWI — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 10, 2026

8. But I was told repeatedly that it was packed to the brim, with thousands who couldn't even get in after waiting in line for several hours. 🙄 You mean to tell me that those influencers lied about it? 😱 https://t.co/eQhBIi9jzb — Conservative Girl (@ConservativeG99) October 11, 2026

9. Sad. Trump can’t even half fill a high school gym. LOLOL. https://t.co/52KGDS9nVb — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 10, 2026

10. Damn. 😳😬 The back of the arena is is TOTALLY EMPTY. Mind you, this is in Tennessee… There was once a time when you would NEVER see a Trump rally with that many empty seats, the notion was unheard of… The lines would stretch for blocks, and there would be massive overflows… https://t.co/j42OSj76k6 — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) October 11, 2026

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

The Fake News never stops. Those seats were purposely left empty. Anyone sitting in them would’ve had their view entirely obstructed by the gigantic press risers in front of them. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026

Well, maybe. Or maybe not.

Source @ShawnMcCreesh H/T @ImBreckWorsham