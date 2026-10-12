US donald trump

A White House reporter shared an especially revealing video of the crowd at Trump’s latest campaign event in Tennessee and people loved him for it

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s been off on the campaign trail again in a bid to offset some of the losses the Republicans will surely suffer in the November midterms.

It remains to be seen how much he’s actually helping, obviously, but in the meantime enjoy this particular White House reporter’s video of this event in Tennessee.

And it really is rather revealing of how many people are turning up to listen to the American president’s nonsense right now, courtesy of @ShawnMcCreesh of the New York Times.

Ooof.

And these people surely said it best.

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Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Well, maybe. Or maybe not.

Source @ShawnMcCreesh H/T @ImBreckWorsham