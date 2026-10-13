This gloriously smoky act from a 1982 episode of The Paul Daniels Magic Show definitely wouldn’t get broadcast today for obvious reasons!

Videos 80s magic nostalgia

Saturday night TV in the 1980s was very different, as this clip from a 1982 edition of The Paul Daniels Magic Show demonstrates.

It features American entertainer Tom Noddy performing some of his pioneering ‘Bubble Magic’. It’s a proper treat, although it’s fair to say that it certainly wouldn’t get aired in 2026!

Thanks to Ian Visible for sharing on Twitter.

After watching this as a kid, all I wanted for Christmas 1982 was a bottle of bubble liquid, a blower and 20 B&H Superkings. https://t.co/VhJU2xIsb9 — Ian Visible 👀 (@Ian_Visible) October 7, 2026

It unlocked a lot of childhood memories.

1. This is excellent. One thing I did wonder when watching it though: was this guy the inspiration for Denzil Dexter from Fast Show? pic.twitter.com/mcWRhPMRjm — Asian Mum Riot (@asianmomriot) October 7, 2026

2. Jesus Christ ,this memory has lived in my mind since I first saw it on tv as a kid

Thank you — elendil (@tom_from91167) October 8, 2026

3. I remember watching this and being amazed. — Dave- 5th successive season in PL secured- NFFC ⭐⭐ (@dj_zotov) October 8, 2026

4. I remember watching this. He's probably still doing it but these days the smoke comes out of a hole in his throat. — Not My Fandom (@Not_My_Fandom) October 8, 2026

5. Loved him in True Detective — Danny Gallagher (@DannyGa44483684) October 8, 2026

6. What an act,come on kids do it with the vapes! — Lausen Blair-Park (@ParkBlair) October 8, 2026

7. I can remember asking my mum if I could borrow her Player No.6 to have a go. I'd have been 12. — AndyFov (@TheFogg) October 8, 2026

8. I’ve told people younger than me about this and they thought i was taking the pish https://t.co/oLYis2RTo4 — Haldane Army Faction (@mypalfootfoot7) October 7, 2026

9. Boredom was a human’s most creative friend, and then the internet happened. VG. https://t.co/yOqftijlpF — Vinny Grappa (@VincenzoGrappa) October 8, 2026

10. Now THIS is entertainment. https://t.co/wJ29DliXku — MJ Simpson (@mjsimpsonfilms) October 7, 2026

11. I remember watching this live. I would have only been 6 years old and up until that point, completely anti-smoking! 🤣 https://t.co/YBtabuC7td — Rob (@dogsnobrob) October 8, 2026

12. Great times but I'm guessing his bubble burst when they brought in the smoking ban 😀 — LifeLongMockneyRed (@SEANROBBO75) October 8, 2026