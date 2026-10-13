This gloriously smoky act from a 1982 episode of The Paul Daniels Magic Show definitely wouldn’t get broadcast today for obvious reasons!
Saturday night TV in the 1980s was very different, as this clip from a 1982 edition of The Paul Daniels Magic Show demonstrates.
It features American entertainer Tom Noddy performing some of his pioneering ‘Bubble Magic’. It’s a proper treat, although it’s fair to say that it certainly wouldn’t get aired in 2026!
Thanks to Ian Visible for sharing on Twitter.
After watching this as a kid, all I wanted for Christmas 1982 was a bottle of bubble liquid, a blower and 20 B&H Superkings. https://t.co/VhJU2xIsb9
— Ian Visible 👀 (@Ian_Visible) October 7, 2026
It unlocked a lot of childhood memories.