Videos 80s magic nostalgia

This gloriously smoky act from a 1982 episode of The Paul Daniels Magic Show definitely wouldn’t get broadcast today for obvious reasons!

David Harris. Updated October 13th, 2026

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Saturday night TV in the 1980s was very different, as this clip from a 1982 edition of The Paul Daniels Magic Show demonstrates.

It features American entertainer Tom Noddy performing some of his pioneering ‘Bubble Magic’. It’s a proper treat, although it’s fair to say that it certainly wouldn’t get aired in 2026!

Thanks to Ian Visible for sharing on Twitter.

It unlocked a lot of childhood memories.

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