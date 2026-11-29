Entertainment Andy burnham BBC Labour
It looks like you may soon have to pay the BBC licence fee to use Netflix and other streaming sites, and people are not even remotely impressed by the idea
More good news this morning in the cost of living (aka Why The F**K Is Everything – And I Mean EVERYTHING – So Expensive Now?) crisis stakes.
The Sunday Times is reporting that the Government looks set to announce that people using Netflix and other streamers will have to pay the BBC licence fee too.
🚨 NEW: The Government will officially announce that Netflix viewers will be required to pay the £180 annual BBC licence fee
The fee will also apply to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 28, 2026
The idea is that the extra revenue raised can help shore up the beleaguered public sector broadcaster – and that people will have to pay it on top of their subscription fees to the individual streamers and regardless of whether they use BBC services or not.
YouTube and social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok will not require users to pay the licence fee and neither will BBC radio or its news website
The plans are due to be announced before Christmas and will come into effect by 2028 at the earliest
Story: https://t.co/YYVMi80cy8
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 28, 2026
It’s estimated that the “Netflix tax” could raise £1.6bn for the BBC within six years.
The Sunday Times’ political editor breaks it down further here:
EXCLUSIVE
The biggest overhaul of BBC funding will be unveiled next month. And The Sunday Times has the details…
:: Netflix users will have to pay the BBC license fee even if they don’t watch its shows in a raid on streaming giants
:: Also impacted are users of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max
:: If you subscribe to those services you’ll have to pay the BBC licence fee even if you consume **no BBC programming**
:: The licence fee is £180 a year. That will have to be paid on top subscription fees (Netflix entry annual subscription is £95 so that’s a massive jump for some)
:: YouTube users will not have to pay the licence fee. A significant decision – it was expected they would be impacted
:: Ministers will argue YouTube, unlike the streamers, is largely free to use and features user-generated content
:: Ditto social media sites like Instagram and TikTok not impacted. (BBC radio and news website users also staying free).
:: We understand in current plans there is **not** a cut in the licence fee. This had been rumoured to make it an easier sell to the public. But talks inside Gov are ongoing here so not 100% locked in
:: No announcements expected next month on decriminalisation. That’s a longer-running issue that will keep being discussed inside Whitehall
So what are we looking at?
The biggest change in the BBC license fee since 1946, when it switched from applying to radio to TV
Millions more households paying the £180 license fee as a result of this reform, despite not watching the Beeb
(Exact figures unclear. 18 mil households have access to Netflix, but many of them will also be watching the BBC already so should be paying license fee.)
The political challenge
– Tories say makes a “mockery” of Burnham’s cost of living focus
– Republicans warning Trump will kick off at harming US streaming giants
– Streamers are annoyed that YouTube is not included
Reporting with @wturvill
‘Netflix viewers to pay licence fee even if they don’t watch BBC’
https://t.co/0ZYXnR1jMb
— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 28, 2026
It reads:
EXCLUSIVE
The biggest overhaul of BBC funding will be unveiled next month. And The Sunday Times has the details…
:: Netflix users will have to pay the BBC license fee even if they don’t watch its shows in a raid on streaming giants
:: Also impacted are users of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max
:: If you subscribe to those services you’ll have to pay the BBC licence fee even if you consume **no BBC programming**
:: The licence fee is £180 a year. That will have to be paid on top subscription fees (Netflix entry annual subscription is £95 so that’s a massive jump for some)
:: YouTube users will not have to pay the licence fee. A significant decision – it was expected they would be impacted
:: Ministers will argue YouTube, unlike the streamers, is largely free to use and features user-generated content
:: Ditto social media sites like Instagram and TikTok not impacted. (BBC radio and news website users also staying free).
:: We understand in current plans there is **not** a cut in the licence fee. This had been rumoured to make it an easier sell to the public. But talks inside Gov are ongoing here so not 100% locked in
:: No announcements expected next month on decriminalisation. That’s a longer-running issue that will keep being discussed inside Whitehall
So what are we looking at?
The biggest change in the BBC license fee since 1946, when it switched from applying to radio to TV
Millions more households paying the £180 license fee as a result of this reform, despite not watching the Beeb
(Exact figures unclear. 18 mil households have access to Netflix, but many of them will also be watching the BBC already so should be paying license fee.)
The political challenge
– Tories say makes a “mockery” of Burnham’s cost of living focus
– Republicans warning Trump will kick off at harming US streaming giants
– Streamers are annoyed that YouTube is not included
Reporting with
@wturvill
‘Netflix viewers to pay licence fee even if they don’t watch BBC’
As you can imagine, there has been a huge reaction to the news.