Entertainment Andy burnham BBC Labour

More good news this morning in the cost of living (aka Why The F**K Is Everything – And I Mean EVERYTHING – So Expensive Now?) crisis stakes.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Government looks set to announce that people using Netflix and other streamers will have to pay the BBC licence fee too.

🚨 NEW: The Government will officially announce that Netflix viewers will be required to pay the £180 annual BBC licence fee The fee will also apply to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 28, 2026

The idea is that the extra revenue raised can help shore up the beleaguered public sector broadcaster – and that people will have to pay it on top of their subscription fees to the individual streamers and regardless of whether they use BBC services or not.

YouTube and social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok will not require users to pay the licence fee and neither will BBC radio or its news website The plans are due to be announced before Christmas and will come into effect by 2028 at the earliest Story: https://t.co/YYVMi80cy8 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 28, 2026

It’s estimated that the “Netflix tax” could raise £1.6bn for the BBC within six years.

The Sunday Times’ political editor breaks it down further here:

EXCLUSIVE The biggest overhaul of BBC funding will be unveiled next month. And The Sunday Times has the details… :: Netflix users will have to pay the BBC license fee even if they don’t watch its shows in a raid on streaming giants :: Also impacted are users of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max :: If you subscribe to those services you’ll have to pay the BBC licence fee even if you consume **no BBC programming** :: The licence fee is £180 a year. That will have to be paid on top subscription fees (Netflix entry annual subscription is £95 so that’s a massive jump for some) :: YouTube users will not have to pay the licence fee. A significant decision – it was expected they would be impacted :: Ministers will argue YouTube, unlike the streamers, is largely free to use and features user-generated content :: Ditto social media sites like Instagram and TikTok not impacted. (BBC radio and news website users also staying free). :: We understand in current plans there is **not** a cut in the licence fee. This had been rumoured to make it an easier sell to the public. But talks inside Gov are ongoing here so not 100% locked in :: No announcements expected next month on decriminalisation. That’s a longer-running issue that will keep being discussed inside Whitehall So what are we looking at? The biggest change in the BBC license fee since 1946, when it switched from applying to radio to TV Millions more households paying the £180 license fee as a result of this reform, despite not watching the Beeb (Exact figures unclear. 18 mil households have access to Netflix, but many of them will also be watching the BBC already so should be paying license fee.) The political challenge

– Tories say makes a “mockery” of Burnham’s cost of living focus

– Republicans warning Trump will kick off at harming US streaming giants

– Streamers are annoyed that YouTube is not included Reporting with @wturvill ‘Netflix viewers to pay licence fee even if they don’t watch BBC’ https://t.co/0ZYXnR1jMb — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 28, 2026

It reads:

EXCLUSIVE The biggest overhaul of BBC funding will be unveiled next month. And The Sunday Times has the details… :: Netflix users will have to pay the BBC license fee even if they don’t watch its shows in a raid on streaming giants :: Also impacted are users of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max :: If you subscribe to those services you’ll have to pay the BBC licence fee even if you consume **no BBC programming** :: The licence fee is £180 a year. That will have to be paid on top subscription fees (Netflix entry annual subscription is £95 so that’s a massive jump for some) :: YouTube users will not have to pay the licence fee. A significant decision – it was expected they would be impacted :: Ministers will argue YouTube, unlike the streamers, is largely free to use and features user-generated content :: Ditto social media sites like Instagram and TikTok not impacted. (BBC radio and news website users also staying free). :: We understand in current plans there is **not** a cut in the licence fee. This had been rumoured to make it an easier sell to the public. But talks inside Gov are ongoing here so not 100% locked in :: No announcements expected next month on decriminalisation. That’s a longer-running issue that will keep being discussed inside Whitehall So what are we looking at? The biggest change in the BBC license fee since 1946, when it switched from applying to radio to TV Millions more households paying the £180 license fee as a result of this reform, despite not watching the Beeb (Exact figures unclear. 18 mil households have access to Netflix, but many of them will also be watching the BBC already so should be paying license fee.) The political challenge

– Tories say makes a “mockery” of Burnham’s cost of living focus

– Republicans warning Trump will kick off at harming US streaming giants

– Streamers are annoyed that YouTube is not included Reporting with

@wturvill

‘Netflix viewers to pay licence fee even if they don’t watch BBC’

As you can imagine, there has been a huge reaction to the news.

1. 🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Netflix viewers will be forced to pay the BBC licence fee even if they do not watch its programmes under plans for streaming giants to help fund the corporation pic.twitter.com/gkdGG4BazE — The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 28, 2026

2. Current TV licence is set by the Communications Act 2003. Section 363 makes it an offence to install or use a “television receiver” without a licence. That covers live TV (any channel) and BBC iPlayer. Pure on-demand private streaming – Netflix, Disney+, Amazon on-demand,… https://t.co/96ybCkMSfn — Polly (@PursueOptimism) November 29, 2026

3. This is such a terrible idea yet I’m not surprised that our Culture Sec is suggesting it. Completely unenforceable and will probably make less people feel inclined to pay the licence fee, further damaging the BBC. https://t.co/4Trayuljku — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) November 28, 2026

4. This is so desperate it can only hasten the end of the BBC. As it is I pay the licence fee out of a combination of nostalgia, coerced requirement and pity. Now the licence fee will be used to advantage the BBC over the competitors its own failures promptedhttps://t.co/4F2DZezbn2 — Dominic Cavendish (@domcavendish) November 28, 2026

5. It’s funny when people try to say Russia is bad when the UK is two times more communist than they are. https://t.co/k8FsYrf1Fy — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 29, 2026

6. In the UK, they’ll tax your Butthole if you’re not paying attention https://t.co/LPlzKXUdkq — EO (@_ezeo_) November 28, 2026

7. On top of their subscription fee? This will go down well. https://t.co/9twKpCAwDR — Charlie Davies (@cgdav135) November 28, 2026

8. That’s £15 a month on top of a £14 Netflix subscription. £29 a month to watch Netflix fuck off 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IUqfaXxRB7 — . (@cheerspal0) November 28, 2026

9. Netflix is already a subscription service, people pay because they want Netflix. Why don't the government explore why people aren't attracted to the BBC? https://t.co/Ztu39DXR97 — Adnan Hussain MP (@AdnanHussainMP) November 28, 2026

10. the UK government spends all day dreaming of ways to make their people as miserable as possible in various petty ways. slaughtering ponies, banning free refills, banning hot chocolate, banning like half of sex, and now outrageous fees just to watch TV lmao https://t.co/7ieF5KzdIR — uke creature🇵🇸🚩 (@UkeCreature) November 29, 2026

11. Just unbelievable rent seeking by the BBC. Why must we be forced to pay for a service we don't use when we subscribe to something else? https://t.co/H9neRwE0Az — Dr Lawrence Newport (@lawrencenewport) November 28, 2026

12. This strikes me as outright corruption. Imagine expropriating Tesco customers to subsidise Sainsbury’s, or forcing Argos to pay Currys. And then imagine that Sainsbury’s and Currys determined our news intake about the politicians who had ordered the transfer. https://t.co/QjnE63OtdO — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 28, 2026