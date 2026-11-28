Entertainment Dame Edna parkinson tom jones
This classic clip of Dame Edna ribbing Tom Jones over plastic surgery was funny already, but the final line makes it a joke for the ages
It’s a never a bad day when it starts with some classic Dame Edna clips.
One that’s started doing the rounds online again this week is from a 2002 episode of Parkinson. Dame Edna (the irreplaceable Barry Humphries) was a guest, alongside legendary Welsh crooner Tom Jones.
In it, Parky compliments Dame Edna on how “ageless” she looks. And so starts a minute or so of comedy that is pure gold.
Dame Edna glancing over at Tom Jones mid-sentence and going “I’ve had a little work done… not quite as much as some people” is still the most surgical celebrity takedown ever aired.
She follows it with the Mercedes-to-backside-of-a-Ford-Mondeo line, then when Parkinson asks if she’s resisted the temptation she hits him with “just a little tightening here and there… nowhere you can see” before casually singing “It’s not unusual” straight at Tom while he’s wiping his forehead.
Barry Humphries was operating on a completely different level. Tom knew what was coming and still had zero chance.
— Talkwithsisib 🎬 | Love & Movies (@Talkwithsisib) November 23, 2026
“Well, I’m trying to be ageless,” Dame Edna replies. “I haven’t… I’ve had a little work done…”
She then turns to Jones and says: “”Not quite as much as some people.”
As the audience, laughs, Jones says: “Don’t look at me as when you say that please! Keep your eyes that way!”
Dame Edna goes on:
“You know some people, you know this as well as I do, they go in, they go in to see these cosmetic surgeons and they forget, before the anaesthetic takes over, they forget to say, ‘I want people to know who I am when I come out’. They go in like a Mercedes and they come out like the backside of a Ford Mondeo, they do!”
When pushed further by Parky if she’s had any work done herself, Dame Edna replies, with a knowing glance: “Just a little tightening here and there. Nowhere that you can see.”
She then gives the joke a few seconds to breathe before turning again to Tom, tapping his hand and saying, “It’s not unusual!”
Peerless.