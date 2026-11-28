Entertainment Dame Edna parkinson tom jones

It’s a never a bad day when it starts with some classic Dame Edna clips.

One that’s started doing the rounds online again this week is from a 2002 episode of Parkinson. Dame Edna (the irreplaceable Barry Humphries) was a guest, alongside legendary Welsh crooner Tom Jones.

In it, Parky compliments Dame Edna on how “ageless” she looks. And so starts a minute or so of comedy that is pure gold.

Dame Edna glancing over at Tom Jones mid-sentence and going “I’ve had a little work done… not quite as much as some people” is still the most surgical celebrity takedown ever aired. She follows it with the Mercedes-to-backside-of-a-Ford-Mondeo line, then when Parkinson asks if she’s resisted the temptation she hits him with “just a little tightening here and there… nowhere you can see” before casually singing “It’s not unusual” straight at Tom while he’s wiping his forehead. Barry Humphries was operating on a completely different level. Tom knew what was coming and still had zero chance. — Talkwithsisib 🎬 | Love & Movies (@Talkwithsisib) November 23, 2026

“Well, I’m trying to be ageless,” Dame Edna replies. “I haven’t… I’ve had a little work done…”

She then turns to Jones and says: “”Not quite as much as some people.”

As the audience, laughs, Jones says: “Don’t look at me as when you say that please! Keep your eyes that way!”

Dame Edna goes on:

“You know some people, you know this as well as I do, they go in, they go in to see these cosmetic surgeons and they forget, before the anaesthetic takes over, they forget to say, ‘I want people to know who I am when I come out’. They go in like a Mercedes and they come out like the backside of a Ford Mondeo, they do!”

When pushed further by Parky if she’s had any work done herself, Dame Edna replies, with a knowing glance: “Just a little tightening here and there. Nowhere that you can see.”

She then gives the joke a few seconds to breathe before turning again to Tom, tapping his hand and saying, “It’s not unusual!”

Peerless.

1. The first big joke is funny but the timing of the last one will make you scream https://t.co/5O5OEx2kBv — Justin Sherin (@wychstreet) November 23, 2026

2. Impossible not to lose it at this classic. Pure genius. https://t.co/Afak4ox9DD — Brendan May (@bmay) November 23, 2026

3. It was such a privilege to grow up watching comedians like Barry Humphries regularly pop up and be hilarious. Sadly, as that generation have shifted off the mortal coil, we haven’t done much succession planning for actual funny people to take the reins. https://t.co/de5gu22Ym5 — James (@jhallwood) November 24, 2026

4. Easily one of the top 5 comedians of all time imo. Razor sharp wit, intellect for days, the ability to deliver devastating blows with charm and humour. Complete comedy combo. People usually weren't laughing along with Edna, they were belly laughing. — Kevin Brown (@kevinbhobart) November 24, 2026

5. Such was his brilliance to work comments, & then add "its not unusual" just sheer brilliance — Raymond McKeown (@RaymondKeown3) November 24, 2026

6. I was probably a little young at the time to understand the genuis at work in Dame Edna. Looking at clips now, it's fantastic comedy. They were not the first to say taboo things under the guise of a different persona, but my goodness the comedic timing is examplary. — Gaelic games referee (@Gaelic_referee) November 23, 2026

7. The Mondeo line is still undefeated. Perfect timing. — EddyFisher Studios (@EddyFisher240) November 23, 2026

8. This clip is fucking magic https://t.co/tEuOWJZfqo — Alex Edelman (@AlexEdelman) November 23, 2026