Life Martin lewis the UK winter

You don’t need us to tell you that times are hard out there right now.

So the news this week that energy bills look set to rise by 26% from January is just about the last thing anyone needs to hear.

Consumer rights activist Martin Lewis was out this week trying to give people tips for how to stay warm without going broke.

Martin Lewis: “What I’m about to say is not what I suggest people do. This is last-ditch solutions. Only if you’re struggling – if you can’t heat the home, heat a room with electric heater. If you can’t heat the room, heat the human with USB-powered gilet” #PoliticsLive https://t.co/avoRR9smEV — David (@Zero_4) November 25, 2026

He told the BBC:

“What I’m about to say is not what I suggest people do. This is last-ditch solutions. Only if you’re struggling – if you can’t heat the home, heat a room with electric heater. If you can’t heat the room, heat the human with USB-powered gilet.”

And while his advice is probably badly needed, many people took it all as an unrelentingly grim – and infuriating – snapshot of the state of the nation.

1. Utterly grim. Grannies in freezing homes, barely staying warm with a jumper plugged into USB charger, in the fifth richest country in the world. Tax the rich already. We can have billionaires again only when people aren't trying to heat themselves with the same amount of energy… https://t.co/0FV9oHpmeo — Paul Holden (@pauleholden) November 25, 2026

3. We are fucked 😱 https://t.co/Y1iBKt7gkT — Steven Fletcher (@StevenFletcher8) November 25, 2026

4. If you can't heat the room, heat the person. WTF. Are we now putting up with this as a nation? We as people of Britain are going to allow our fellow citizens to freeze to death to line the pockets of energy companies making record profits. Morally weak. Pathetic. https://t.co/ZMisdsCqSI — Bevan Boy 💚 (@mac123_m) November 26, 2026

5. This is wild. Sensible and practical advice. But completely and utterly wild that this is happening in the 6th richest country in the world. Where's the excess profit taxes on banks and oil and gas Labour? https://t.co/LINvjSzr8z — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 25, 2026

6. If people don't come together & rise up to deal with this we are ABSOLUTELY SCREWED No one can take this shit any longer Working people can't afford to heat & eat. Some work 40 hr weeks yet have almost nothing left. Many I know have gone down to one meal a day Enough is enough https://t.co/Z5az7GHykY — Clare Wills Harrison (@AwakenedOf) November 25, 2026

7. ‘I don’t recommend it but you could just set fire to yourself’ — Holly F. (@Hollyjeeny) November 25, 2026

8. This is absolutely crazy in a country with one of the biggest economies in the world that we have to resort to suggestions like this. — Simon Kett (@skett2605) November 25, 2026

9. It’s the normalisation of poverty in this country. 20 years ago, the idea of working people having to use food banks and freeze in the winter would have alarmed us. — Adds (@mole2112) November 25, 2026

10. Being advised to plug yourself into a USB port to survive winter. What a country. — grace (@lufcgrace) November 25, 2026

11. We are going backwards. https://t.co/bmvd7zGtHR — Maurice Cousins (@MDC12345678) November 25, 2026

12. Martin Lewis lays bare the brutal reality of state and economic failure. Ofgem has failed to tackle punitive standing charges or protect vulnerable households. Millions are freezing in their own homes and going hungry. This is not inevitable. It is the result of political… https://t.co/FX5CQj5275 — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) November 26, 2026

13. We’ve got USB Gilets before nuclear power https://t.co/0j6z2oVs15 — Nick, 30 (@an0n_Nic) November 25, 2026

14. USB powered gilets for council tax bands A-D https://t.co/VavZvf4ssw — Razor Marone (@Streettough) November 25, 2026