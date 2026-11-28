Life Martin lewis the UK winter
Martin Lewis offered some “last ditch solutions” for staying warm at home this winter, and people see it as a grim snapshot of the nation
You don’t need us to tell you that times are hard out there right now.
So the news this week that energy bills look set to rise by 26% from January is just about the last thing anyone needs to hear.
Consumer rights activist Martin Lewis was out this week trying to give people tips for how to stay warm without going broke.
Martin Lewis: “What I’m about to say is not what I suggest people do. This is last-ditch solutions. Only if you’re struggling – if you can’t heat the home, heat a room with electric heater. If you can’t heat the room, heat the human with USB-powered gilet”
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— David (@Zero_4) November 25, 2026
He told the BBC:
“What I’m about to say is not what I suggest people do. This is last-ditch solutions. Only if you’re struggling – if you can’t heat the home, heat a room with electric heater. If you can’t heat the room, heat the human with USB-powered gilet.”
And while his advice is probably badly needed, many people took it all as an unrelentingly grim – and infuriating – snapshot of the state of the nation.