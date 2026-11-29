Entertainment r/AskReddit

When a band or artist does a cover, it often feels a bit pointless. Why try to improve on a song that’s already so good that you want to do your own version?

However, there are some covers that are so brilliant and iconic that people don’t even realise the song already existed.

Reddit user keysvibrant93 has been thinking about this and posed the following question on the AskReddit page…

What is a cover song that completely eclipsed the original – to the point where most people don’t even know it’s a cover?

Here are some tunes that will have you searching Spotify for the first version just to prove to yourself it’s real…

1. ‘Aretha Franklin – “Respect” (originally sung by Otis Redding).’

–BenchZealousideal290

2. ‘Tainted Love by Soft Cell. Originally by Gloria Jones.’

–weetobix

3. ‘That’s a cover?! And here I thought Marilyn Manson was the one covering from them.’

–fingertips-sadness

4. ‘Torn by Natalie Imbruglia. The song was released by the band Ednaswap in 1995. However, the very first released recording of the song was a 1993 Danish-language version titled “Brændt” by singer Lis Sørensen.’

–Any_System_3703

5. ‘Lou Bega’s Mambo #5. It eclipsed the original to such a degree that people jokingly ask “what happened to Mambos 1 through 4”, not realizing that the original artist Perez Prado did in fact create Mambos 1 through 8 among many others. (Mambo #8 you’ve probably heard at the start of the movie Office Space).’

–flychinook

6. ‘I Love Rock’n’Roll….originally done by the Arrows, but Joan Jett’s version is definitely the go-to.’

–WhosYourCatDaddy

7. ‘Simply the Best. Tina Turner absolutely made it her own but it’s originally a Bonnie Tyler and it released a year earlier that Turner’s.’

–Y2JMc

8. ‘Barry Manilow’s breakout hit, “Mandy,” was originally called “Brandy,” and was recorded by Scott English (who co-wrote it along with Richard Kerr) three years before the Manilow version. Barry changed the title to avoid confusion with the song “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by the band Looking Glass.’

–President_Calhoun

9. ‘Nothing Compares 2U. The Sinead O’Connor version is the best known, far more than the original by The Family (Prince).’

–agecanonix26

10. ‘I will always love you – Whitney Houston. Original written and sung by Dolly Parton. Though I do prefer the original, Whitney owned that song.’

–SpaceGrape

11. ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople) by They Might Be Giants was a cover of the 1953 version by The Four Lads.’

–Milligan