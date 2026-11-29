Someone asked about cover songs that eclipsed the original ‘to the point people don’t know it’s a cover’ – 21 incredible remakes
When a band or artist does a cover, it often feels a bit pointless. Why try to improve on a song that’s already so good that you want to do your own version?
However, there are some covers that are so brilliant and iconic that people don’t even realise the song already existed.
Reddit user keysvibrant93 has been thinking about this and posed the following question on the AskReddit page…
What is a cover song that completely eclipsed the original – to the point where most people don’t even know it’s a cover?
Here are some tunes that will have you searching Spotify for the first version just to prove to yourself it’s real…