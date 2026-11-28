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It’s not easy out there in the dating world in 2026.

Just ask writer Arthur Reynolds, who wrote about his experiences of dating in the British countryside for The Telegraph.

Since moving back to Herefordshire from London, Arthur’s found the local dating pool to be a tad shallow. So shallow in fact, that he ended up accidentally swiping left on the profile of his second cousin.

‘When it comes to dating, Londoners don’t know how easy they’ve got it. Match on an app, exchange some perfunctory banter, hop on the Tube and meet for a drink. If all goes well, you might have company for the journey home. If it’s a disaster, you can make your excuses and scuttle away. In a city of nine million people another date is always a few messages away. Since moving back to darkest Herefordshire, where sheep outnumber people three to one, my romantic prospects have been somewhat less rosy’ Arthur Reynolds shares his experience with dating in the shires. 🔗 https://t.co/EaYWmme55X — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 26, 2026

I used to think £9.99 for Tinder Plus was a waste of money…until I moved back to the shires and accidentally liked my second cousin. When it comes to dating, Londoners don’t know how easy they’ve got it. ✍️@Telegraph https://t.co/HTd4lknJWB — Arthur Reynolds (@ReynoldsArthur) November 25, 2026

He wrote:

I was blithely swiping away when my brain belatedly caught up with my thumb. The photos seemed familiar. The name too. Whose profile had I liked? A friend’s? An ex’s? Either would have been suboptimal, but the reality was worse. The profile belonged to my second cousin.

Luckily, by paying for bonus features, Arthur was able to reverse the like.

But, as you might imagine, Arthur’s travails have caused quite a stir.

My accidental flirtation with incest has made it onto national radio… Thank you @alysdenby @edvaizey! https://t.co/hHJGxOzNqU — Arthur Reynolds (@ReynoldsArthur) November 28, 2026

To be fair to him, Arthur’s laughing at himself as much as anyone.

Telegraph comments section doing wonders for my self-esteem https://t.co/3HFwRXRFSN — Arthur Reynolds (@ReynoldsArthur) November 25, 2026

NOW PROFESSIONAL MATCHMAKERS HAVE FOUND MY LINKEDIN https://t.co/4XzWAt0bgD — Arthur Reynolds (@ReynoldsArthur) November 26, 2026

@alysdenby But… you can routinely get pints for less than £4 — Arthur Reynolds (@ReynoldsArthur) November 26, 2026

Oh don’t get us wrong, others had plenty of fun with it too.

Thanks for cheering up a wet, cold weekend Arthur. Relatively speaking.

1. Convinced the Telegraph is just parody at this point 😂 — Pears Morgan (@PearsMorgan4) November 26, 2026

2. Rampant lot in Cheshire, truth is you don’t exactly know who your cousins are! — Andrea Hole (@hole_andrea) November 26, 2026

3. I always assumed the sheep were the dating pool — Francis Aston (@Franciswaston1) November 26, 2026

4. Well there’s always the sheep if all else fails? — John Smith (@JohnSmith1wcs) November 26, 2026

5. This man has absolutely nailed the required facial expression. Well done to him. https://t.co/9c1CeAlMcw — Madeleine Davies (@MadsDavies) November 26, 2026

6. Hard hitting investigative journalism https://t.co/O2EMPq9ZZW — Volatility Smile (@volatilitysmile) November 26, 2026

7. Convinced the Telegraph is just parody at this point 😂 — Pears Morgan (@PearsMorgan4) November 26, 2026

8. "accidently" swiped on his cousin — Al (@NoughtPointZero) November 28, 2026