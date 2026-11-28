Life hmrc tax work

Some things in life are certain.

Death. Taxes. And people complaining about taxes.

Cut to His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC), who this week tweeted a reminder that people working “side hustles” must declare earnings and pay tax on anything over £1,000.

Do you earn money from a hobby or other work outside of your main job? 👛 Whether it’s casual earnings or a regular second income, there are tax rules that everyone must follow. From online selling and tutoring to delivery work and dog walking, here’s what you need to know 🐾 Currently, you can earn up to £1,000 from side hustles before you need to tell HMRC. This amount is increasing to £3,000 in April 2027. If you have more than one side hustle, the £1,000 allowance applies to all earnings combined. You don’t get a separate £1,000 allowance for every side hustle you have. You can check if you need to tell HMRC about additional income at https://t.co/EE2EIFpOZa — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) November 25, 2026

It reads:

Do you earn money from a hobby or other work outside of your main job? 👛 Whether it’s casual earnings or a regular second income, there are tax rules that everyone must follow. From online selling and tutoring to delivery work and dog walking, here’s what you need to know 🐾 Currently, you can earn up to £1,000 from side hustles before you need to tell HMRC. This amount is increasing to £3,000 in April 2027. If you have more than one side hustle, the £1,000 allowance applies to all earnings combined. You don’t get a separate £1,000 allowance for every side hustle you have. You can check if you need to tell HMRC about additional income…

There was some good news, if such a thing exists in the tax world: the threshold for earnings is rising to £3,000 from next April.

I feel like I’m going insane with the reaction of other people to this I’ve been freelancing for like 4 years, of course it’s going to be taxed???? Like of course??? It’s literally income why would it be exempt — ben (@chimera_shade) November 26, 2026

Still, something about the tone and timing of the message rubbed people up the wrong way. Here’s a taster of the reaction.

1. Imagine literally causing the cost of living crisis then having the cheek to demand money from the side hustles people are forced to do because of your absolute greed. https://t.co/fvkLPGVLwq — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) November 25, 2026

2. If I have to pay tax on income from my hobbies, I can also use the losses on my hobbies as a tax write off, yes? https://t.co/z5Ic1Yg7DA — Mr Onion-Bucket (@shawncbrown) November 26, 2026

3. If I earn £1200 for gigs per year, but buy £5000 worth of guitars, can I claim a £3800 rebate? https://t.co/HAKkc3oVec — Owen de Visser (@Owen_de_Visser) November 26, 2026

4. Do you have small coins down the back of the sofa

The government needs that — Adam Gillespie (@AdamGilles1905) November 26, 2026

5. The fact that HMRC have to disable comments on their posts indicates they’re aware how unpopular their schemes are. — Alex Napier Holland 🦍 (@NapierHolland) November 27, 2026

6. This shows how poor and pathetic this country is…. Scraping the bottom of the barrel and coming for small side hustles. Walking a dog or selling second hand clothing you’ve already paid VAT on 🫩😒 Just leave people alone ffs https://t.co/POWrbD7yWF — Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) November 26, 2026

7. “Rules everyone must follow” —everyone except the 18 MPs who earn more on the side than they do as MPs, something this same government said it would crack down on and hasn’t https://t.co/Boczj5yHL0 — Tiberius (@tiberiusfiles) November 26, 2026

8. We’re up in arms because we don’t want to be paying tax on income from hobbies and side hustles. HMRC need to go find bigger fish to fry… they’re always squeezing the average Joe who works for a living but turn the other way when it’s a billionaire that pays absolutely nothing. https://t.co/qI36v9meEr — Ash (@theashrb) November 26, 2026

9. the complexity of our tax system will be the death of it. Anything to avoid simple effective measures, believing that taxing another random thing can prevent them pissing off the electorate. Instead, every facet of their lives will be touched by HMRC. https://t.co/Rb3LsHNYw8 — miss pigathia lee (@nell_nickson) November 25, 2026

10. HMRC the second you sell something on vinted https://t.co/r9Xn1L0cY9 pic.twitter.com/95EpsOYXaV — Aaron Newbury (@AJNewbury94) November 27, 2026