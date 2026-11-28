HMRC is reminding everyone to pay tax on their “side hustles”, but some people would like others held to account first
Some things in life are certain.
Death. Taxes. And people complaining about taxes.
Cut to His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC), who this week tweeted a reminder that people working “side hustles” must declare earnings and pay tax on anything over £1,000.
Do you earn money from a hobby or other work outside of your main job? 👛
Whether it’s casual earnings or a regular second income, there are tax rules that everyone must follow. From online selling and tutoring to delivery work and dog walking, here’s what you need to know 🐾
Currently, you can earn up to £1,000 from side hustles before you need to tell HMRC. This amount is increasing to £3,000 in April 2027.
If you have more than one side hustle, the £1,000 allowance applies to all earnings combined. You don’t get a separate £1,000 allowance for every side hustle you have.
You can check if you need to tell HMRC about additional income at https://t.co/EE2EIFpOZa
— GOV.UK (@GOVUK) November 25, 2026
It reads:
Do you earn money from a hobby or other work outside of your main job? 👛
Whether it’s casual earnings or a regular second income, there are tax rules that everyone must follow. From online selling and tutoring to delivery work and dog walking, here’s what you need to know 🐾
Currently, you can earn up to £1,000 from side hustles before you need to tell HMRC. This amount is increasing to £3,000 in April 2027.
If you have more than one side hustle, the £1,000 allowance applies to all earnings combined. You don’t get a separate £1,000 allowance for every side hustle you have.
You can check if you need to tell HMRC about additional income…
There was some good news, if such a thing exists in the tax world: the threshold for earnings is rising to £3,000 from next April.
I feel like I’m going insane with the reaction of other people to this
I’ve been freelancing for like 4 years, of course it’s going to be taxed???? Like of course??? It’s literally income why would it be exempt
— ben (@chimera_shade) November 26, 2026
Still, something about the tone and timing of the message rubbed people up the wrong way. Here’s a taster of the reaction.