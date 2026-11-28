Life Gen Z millennials relationships

SEX!

Now that we have your attention, it’s our sad duty to report that people in Britain today are having far less sex than the generations before us.

The Natsal-4 survey interviewed 6,700 people across England, Scotland and Wales from 2022 to 2024. And it found that adults under 45 now have sex twice monthly, down from four times in 1990

Even more startling, among 16- to 24-year-olds, one in three report never having had sex, up from one in five in the past.

🚨 NEW: A major study has found 1 in 3 British under-25s are virgins thanks to phones, anxiety and porn On average, people aged 16 to 44 have sex 2 times a month, down from 4 times a month in 1990 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026

A once-in-a-decade report by Natsal surveyed around 6,700 people aged 16 to 59 across Britain between September 2022 and January 2024 The findings also revealed that 50% of young women and almost 9 in 10 young men (86%) had watched porn in the past year Researchers attributed the findings to a range of "multiple, complex factors", including smartphone use, anxiety and depression, more young adults living with their parents, online sexual activity (porn and sexting) and declining alcohol consumption — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026

People have spent the week analysing the results, trying to make sense of what it says about modern Britain.

Experts put the blame on addiction to phones and porn.

But people – the experts of their own lives – have their own ideas about what’s going on, starting with the fact that so many young people must still live at home with their parents owing to the general sh*tshow of the economy and housing market.

The British public are now having sex half as often as they did in 1990, according to a new major study in The Lancet. The report also says there has been a huge jump in the number of young people who have never had sex at all. @SeabrookClimate asks a group of 20-somethings why they think this is. 🔗 https://t.co/v2Q4oXIN2P — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 25, 2026

Here’s a selection of the viewpoints.

1. gen z sexlessness discourse is annoying because people pretend it’s because of feminism or too much tiktok instead of delayed adulthood. people can’t afford to move out and bbc is talking about phones — ౨ৎ (@takoraism) November 27, 2026

2. "Want to go for a drink?" – 2 drinks are £15 min "Come clubbing?" – clubs are gone "Come back to mine?" – can't afford to move out of parent's house It's not rocket science https://t.co/EXes1H9uzn — Iain (@AnotherSapien) November 25, 2026

3. "Thanks to phones, anxiety and porn" oh yeah? Couldn't possibly be the economic precarity, the erosion of third spaces, the depressing social atomisation. No, it's the phones. Digital ID consent machine go brrrr. https://t.co/WeoBHLR0oF — Lesley (@lesthecroc) November 25, 2026

4. It's not fucking rocket science. No one has their own place so mum and dad are home, no one has any spare cash to book somewhere out and everyone is so understandably miserable with how shit the place is that you'd have more luck getting new houses erected than your own cock. https://t.co/4Kz3lTAfkU — Mori (@Teajayrich) November 25, 2026

5. yeah cus it can be hard enough to fuck in a flat share let alone in the childhood bedroom you're stuck in at age 25 https://t.co/vq6kXJoXdT — el𐔌˙. 🌌 (@crystalbepis_) November 25, 2026

6. I love that whenever you have anything that you don’t like, you can just blame porn for it. Men being addicted to sex? PORN. People not having sex at all? PORN. People coming out as trans? PORN. Incel culture? PORN. Sexual violence? PORN. Gen Z’s low attention span? PORN. https://t.co/wRfUIQzaZs — Bobbie 😘 (@bobbiegalore) November 26, 2026

8. Cost of shagging crisis. There’s nowhere to shag anymore https://t.co/8NoDaj41wI — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) November 25, 2026

9. Omg pick a fucking lane. One minute you’re telling us porn is making everyone have dangerous sex so you need to ban face-sitting, next you’re telling us actually it’s making everyone virgins. https://t.co/9BT2xshkjP — 🍖 Harriet Sugarcookie 🍖 (@HSugarCookie) November 26, 2026

10. Lads, I don't think it's the phones. I think it's the fact that young people can't afford to go out and socialise. https://t.co/k8uF8KrbJf — Ben Mclaine (@BenMclaine) November 25, 2026

11. this is so reductive it isn’t about phones and porn it’s about the lack of spaces for under 25s to meet, the safety issues facing women, the cost of living crisis inhibiting people from going out as often and the fact covid made people lose their social lives https://t.co/c3S1nF9Mk9 — ˚ʚ bambi ɞ˚ (@velmakinkley) November 25, 2026

12. Can’t afford mortgages, can’t afford rent, can’t afford hotel. Only place left to have sex is on the bus https://t.co/BSghYtA4GY — … (@Unkle_K) November 25, 2026

13. A sexually repressed, undersexed, overworked and badly paid disconnected society. https://t.co/XJdIP77b3Z — Shame works… (@Ceepz) November 25, 2026

14. I’m sure it contributes but it’s crazy how phones anxiety and porn get the blame for what is largely a fault of the housing crisis and the economy https://t.co/pff9xR2h1X — harriet (@bequietharriet) November 25, 2026

15. It's almost as if people not being able to afford to live independently prevents them from forming healthy relationships because they're adults and are still having to ask their parents if they can have someone round 🫠 https://t.co/TA3jEbRcsa — Dani (@Danidinger) November 26, 2026

16. People in Britain are having less sex than they used to, and young people are driving the decline. A new study has found that adults under 45 are now having sex just twice a month – down from four times in the early 90s. It also found one in three 16 to 24-year-olds have never… pic.twitter.com/BoQsAEN9jg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 25, 2026

17. 1 in 3 men in their 20's are living with their parents. Of course they're less sexually active. Our social and economic decline is all downstream of the housing shortage. https://t.co/niCagC7Ulp — Duncan Stott 🏗️🔰🇺🇦 (@DuncanStott) November 26, 2026

19. Were the gays asked https://t.co/rI3wXafZHk — J (@jowiox) November 25, 2026

20. Young people are having less sex than their parents did, according to the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles. Nearly 7,000 people took part in the study which also found same sex experiences are on the rise, and there was an increase in the number of women who… pic.twitter.com/V1xW8uhVl1 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 26, 2026