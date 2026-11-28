Life Gen Z millennials relationships
Experts are baffled about why young Brits are having far less sex today than 30 years ago – 21 people happy to solve the mystery for them
SEX!
Now that we have your attention, it’s our sad duty to report that people in Britain today are having far less sex than the generations before us.
The Natsal-4 survey interviewed 6,700 people across England, Scotland and Wales from 2022 to 2024. And it found that adults under 45 now have sex twice monthly, down from four times in 1990
Even more startling, among 16- to 24-year-olds, one in three report never having had sex, up from one in five in the past.
🚨 NEW: A major study has found 1 in 3 British under-25s are virgins thanks to phones, anxiety and porn
On average, people aged 16 to 44 have sex 2 times a month, down from 4 times a month in 1990
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026
A once-in-a-decade report by Natsal surveyed around 6,700 people aged 16 to 59 across Britain between September 2022 and January 2024
The findings also revealed that 50% of young women and almost 9 in 10 young men (86%) had watched porn in the past year
Researchers attributed the findings to a range of "multiple, complex factors", including smartphone use, anxiety and depression, more young adults living with their parents, online sexual activity (porn and sexting) and declining alcohol consumption
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026
People have spent the week analysing the results, trying to make sense of what it says about modern Britain.
Experts put the blame on addiction to phones and porn.
But people – the experts of their own lives – have their own ideas about what’s going on, starting with the fact that so many young people must still live at home with their parents owing to the general sh*tshow of the economy and housing market.
The British public are now having sex half as often as they did in 1990, according to a new major study in The Lancet.
The report also says there has been a huge jump in the number of young people who have never had sex at all.
@SeabrookClimate asks a group of 20-somethings why they think this is.
🔗 https://t.co/v2Q4oXIN2P
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 25, 2026
Here’s a selection of the viewpoints.