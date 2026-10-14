Introverted men have been sharing how they met their partners – 17 shy guy tales to make you smile

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Even for outgoing types, meeting the love of your life is difficult. But spare a thought for introverts, who have to battle with their internal battery as well.

Dating can be especially tricky for them, but not impossible. To hear how introverted men hooked up with their partners, Redditor Accomplished-Call5 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘Introverted guys, how did you meet your girlfriend/wife?’

Shy guys take note, this is how you get the girl…

1.

‘A friend set us up. Or tried to. Turns out putting two introverts together results in basically negative conversation. Like a black hole in which not only does conversation not happen, but surrounding conversations start to be consumed by silence. ‘Then he got mad and told us to stop being annoying and stupid and basically set up an actual date for us. I’m pretty sure he was parked down the street to make sure I actually left the house that night, or to force me to if I didn’t. He’s a good guy. He says he set us up because he found her annoying in a way he’d only ever found one other person annoying. Guess who? ‘So get adopted by a peak extrovert my introverted brethren.’

-Siendra

2.

‘I stood around at a bar I didn’t want to be at, holding the same beer for an hour, waiting for my brother-in laws pool league to be over. I was there in case his partner didn’t show. ‘The bartender got off her shift and came right up to me and made me do a shot with her. We were together from that day for seven years before she passed away. Our 8th anniversary would’ve been this Thanksgiving.’

-WorthPlease

3.

‘Met my wife on the train on the way to a job interview. It was the middle of the day, the train was nearly empty. I was the only one in the middle part. She got om, looked at me, then came all the way down the carriage and sat in the seat in front of me. I was still processing this and wondering whether I should talk to her when she turned around and said hi. ‘I got the job too.’

-TheDevilsAdvokaat

4.

‘My friend group all had girlfriends and then there was me. One day they brought a new friend over, I was like “wow she’s really cute but zero chance she’d ever be interested in me” she told the girls the same thing. One day my friend literally just left me in the kitchen alone with her and made everyone leave the house and go outside, I had no idea what to say so I panicked and said “hi my name is” she laughed and said I know your name we’ve been hanging out for weeks. Been with her for 9 years married for 2 and have an 8 month old son.’

-Cheap-Kiwi-1312

5.

‘Her cousin is my best friend. He introduced us because we were both weird and thought we would be perfect together. Married for 22 years. He wasn’t wrong.’

-AvailableSpring2100

6.

‘I hit on my husband at work very aggressively. ‘He thought I was fucking around and now we’re married’

-Acceptable-Bat4534

7.

‘As an introvert, you don’t meet girls. ‘The girls meet (adopt) you.’

-Flickera23

8.

‘I was dating her best friend, then a few years later her sister set us up to ‘get coffee and catch up’ and it wasn’t until we’d been married more than 20 years that we realized she’d matchmade us on purpose. ‘We’re both introverts, her extroverted sister saw us as prey of sorts and I’m grateful for it.’

-Chairboy

9.