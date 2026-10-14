Donald Trump mocked a reporter who dared ask him about his Iran fiasco and it was basically the essence of the man in 19 seconds flat

Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump loves taking questions but he’s less keen on answering them. Especially when it comes to his Iran fiasco, the war that shows no sign of ending no matter how many times the American president declares ‘victory’.

So it was only natural that this particular reporter would want to ask him what would happen next.

Except he made two grave mistakes in Trump’s eyes – he asked him about Iran, and he did it in a foreign accent. And what happened next was like the essence of Trump in 19 seconds flat.

Trump mocks a reporter for trying to ask him about Iran https://t.co/Kz97FRPmrZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Grimly predictable but no less the shocking for it.

1. We have a petulant fucking bully for a so-called President. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 13, 2026

3. "always Iran" maybe cause you started the war and cant fix it? 😂 https://t.co/MlzVA5gpLH — ryan ⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩ 🖤💛 WARRENSZN (3-2) (@ryisastar) October 13, 2026

4. "Always Iran." Well yeah. You start a war that you said would be done in a month & it's now 8 months later, you're probably going to get questions about said war — Me (@Me36181491) October 13, 2026

5. I don’t think he hears well.

And, his hair! WTF! — Laura Lee (@kaybaura) October 13, 2026

6. Katie Zachaira looks like she is having the time of her life https://t.co/1zFr0F4yWm — Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) October 13, 2026

7. If these male reporters want Trump's approval, perhaps they should spend less time sharpening their questions and more time shaping their asses. — AmeriCactus (@AmeriCactus) October 13, 2026

8. He doesn’t understand him, so he’d rather make fun of him than admit it. What an asshole. — Piccolo Pete (Lizzie) 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💙 (@pete_piccolo) October 13, 2026

Source @atrupar