Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump mocked a reporter who dared ask him about his Iran fiasco and it was basically the essence of the man in 19 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump loves taking questions but he’s less keen on answering them. Especially when it comes to his Iran fiasco, the war that shows no sign of ending no matter how many times the American president declares ‘victory’.

So it was only natural that this particular reporter would want to ask him what would happen next.

Except he made two grave mistakes in Trump’s eyes – he asked him about Iran, and he did it in a foreign accent. And what happened next was like the essence of Trump in 19 seconds flat.

Grimly predictable but no less the shocking for it.

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Source @atrupar