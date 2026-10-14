25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day, and welcome to the part of the year where you find yourself wearing so many layers you can’t bend your arms, because it’s a bit too early to start turning the heating on.

Out in the wild world of the news, we’ve seen Manchester City finally facing some heat, the President of the USA blaming Ukraine for being attacked, and his new Press Secretary going full Anchorman.

Over on Bluesky, they’ve embraced the topical, as well as more general forms of comedy, and we’ve found 25 absolute belters.

Let’s take a look.

1. Never met a living person who could play the xylophone with any proficiency but somehow every single skeleton is playing their own ribs at a virtuoso level. Makes no sense. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) 2026-10-12T22:22:58.348Z

2. for when you're skint but currys pc world has that tv you're after — Ellen Murray (@ellenfromnowon.co.uk) 2026-10-10T13:45:47.043Z

3. I know writers who use subtext and they're all cowards. — Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) 2026-10-13T00:08:53.905Z

5. i'm a single issue voter and that issue is my long list of complaints — Frances: Meh and Loving It (@francesmeh.reviews) 2026-10-08T17:38:04.456Z

7. “I think it might be time to cut back on the energy drinks, Elliott.” — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T16:33:51.641Z

8. Who's the rebooted private dick who also provides emotional support to all the chicks? — Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) 2026-10-10T09:42:20.946Z

9. FFS, lost my concentration on a walk again and mistakenly took the path that said "1826" instead of the one that said "2026". — Tom Cox (@dj-acid-reflux.bsky.social) 2026-10-10T07:17:36.990Z

10. [first day as a vet]ME: i'm sorry but your pet owl has diedOWNER: oh no *boo hoo*ME: oh fuck was that its ghost — FR🎃 V🎃 (@frovo.bsky.social) 2026-10-12T02:24:21.071Z

11. if you were really MyFitnessPal you wouldn't make me do squats and would let me eat this pizza. — SeaTea (@tierno158.bsky.social) 2026-10-12T02:38:34.960Z