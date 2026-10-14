25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week
Happy Hump Day, and welcome to the part of the year where you find yourself wearing so many layers you can’t bend your arms, because it’s a bit too early to start turning the heating on.
Out in the wild world of the news, we’ve seen Manchester City finally facing some heat, the President of the USA blaming Ukraine for being attacked, and his new Press Secretary going full Anchorman.
Over on Bluesky, they’ve embraced the topical, as well as more general forms of comedy, and we’ve found 25 absolute belters.
Let’s take a look.