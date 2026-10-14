A ‘Maga’ shared a video of Trump’s latest rally and the only way it was full is if people came dressed as empty seats
Donald Trump’s frantic campaign rally continues as he looks to shore up support – any support! – ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The president and his new press secretary continue to insist that Maga support for the president is undimmed ….
Zacharia: Attendance is at record highs as Americans are and packing arenas to support Trump and Republicans https://t.co/YnOJ9yiiiM
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 13, 2026
… but by the looks of some of the videos emerging you might beg to differ.
In particular this video, shared by a self-proclaimed ‘Maga’ who you might reasonably conclude is nothing of the sort.
Trump dance in Youngstown, Ohio! 🇺🇸🕺🍿#VoteMAGA2026 #VoteMAGA #MAGA #GoVote🇺🇸 https://t.co/e0YPmuugTQ
— Rick Erb (@HashiriyaChan) October 13, 2026
Only way that’s full is if people came dressed as empty seats. And these people surely said it best.