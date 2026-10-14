US donald trump MAGA

A ‘Maga’ shared a video of Trump’s latest rally and the only way it was full is if people came dressed as empty seats

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s frantic campaign rally continues as he looks to shore up support – any support! – ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The president and his new press secretary continue to insist that Maga support for the president is undimmed ….

… but by the looks of some of the videos emerging you might beg to differ.

In particular this video, shared by a self-proclaimed ‘Maga’ who you might reasonably conclude is nothing of the sort.

Only way that’s full is if people came dressed as empty seats. And these people surely said it best.

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