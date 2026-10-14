A ‘Maga’ shared a video of Trump’s latest rally and the only way it was full is if people came dressed as empty seats

US donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump’s frantic campaign rally continues as he looks to shore up support – any support! – ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The president and his new press secretary continue to insist that Maga support for the president is undimmed ….

Zacharia: Attendance is at record highs as Americans are and packing arenas to support Trump and Republicans https://t.co/YnOJ9yiiiM — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 13, 2026

… but by the looks of some of the videos emerging you might beg to differ.

In particular this video, shared by a self-proclaimed ‘Maga’ who you might reasonably conclude is nothing of the sort.

Trump dance in Youngstown, Ohio! 🇺🇸🕺🍿#VoteMAGA2026 #VoteMAGA #MAGA #GoVote🇺🇸 https://t.co/e0YPmuugTQ — Rick Erb (@HashiriyaChan) October 13, 2026

Only way that’s full is if people came dressed as empty seats. And these people surely said it best.

1. New video from Trump’s Youngstown, Ohio rally. Judging from this VIDEO, there can’t be more than a few hundred people here at most. MAGA is dead pic.twitter.com/J3sasYsDJl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 14, 2026

2. If explosive diarrhea was a place! pic.twitter.com/ms8eRdBXXk — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) October 14, 2026

3. The Trump rally in Youngstown is completely full except for the half where no one is sitting. pic.twitter.com/hNCBQpDsxT — Stephen Rodrick (@stephenrodrick) October 12, 2026

4. I've seen more people in a Porto's. pic.twitter.com/RK1LjkL1fN — El Jumbo Americano (@JumboAmericano) October 13, 2026

5. TRUMP: “Every one of them is sold out, every one of them has thousands of people standing outside.” ALSO TRUMP: Oct 12, 2026 Youngstown, Ohio ⬇️⬇️ His yuge crowds live in his diseased imagination, alongside his imaginary election wins & Nobel Prizes. pic.twitter.com/KK3BgHuwe3 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 13, 2026

6. Sean Spicer would say there were 10,000 people there. https://t.co/eAAJkPVb9V — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) October 14, 2026

7. Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, last night. So much for “packing arenas.” pic.twitter.com/ZQAZ7YydNY https://t.co/sdbEJB91Ww — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 13, 2026