A troll refused to believe this woman went to Harvard and her A++ comeback just gets better and better

Twitter comebacks trolls

Here’s a rather fabulous exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.

It’s a troll who didn’t believe that this woman went to Harvard and ended up owned somewhere into the next millennium.

The whole thing just got 148,000 likes – 148k! – after a screenshot was shared by @ThatEricAlper but to enjoy it properly we need to go back just a little bit. Specifically, when @xgigglypuff posts this.

I said that people of all races and cultures have had economic struggles and adapted to survive. *incoming hordes of white supremacists* https://t.co/uuuWZvMkU8 — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 13, 2024

And @KaylaSolosU was having none of it.

@xgigglypuff You did NOT graduate, you’re lying. There is no way someone this retarded can do shit ☠️ — Candy (@KaylaSolosU) September 13, 2024

And it really did escalate from there.

1. Here’s proof that I graduated from Harvard! Enjoy some graduation photos! https://t.co/HTRhYPiRzX pic.twitter.com/3VVV4X66rz — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 19, 2024

2. holy shit how'd you get into harvard — mack (@macksqldb) September 20, 2024

4.

5. I literally studied computer science and work as a software engineer now …. — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) November 14, 2024

Boom!

Here are just a few of the comments people had for it this time around.

im just sad that her legally blonde reference flew straight over their heads 🙁 — Chromatic Hobby Crafts (@ChromaticHC) October 14, 2026

Have you ever noticed that these "white culture warriors" never know anything about culture? Shes referencing one of the most iconic moments of legally blonde and theyre all *pissing themselves* over how shes saying getting into harvard is easy. Its all fake outrage. https://t.co/yfCx1CObXr — DogM0dr🐾ΘΔ (Ouppymaxxing) (@PuppyM0dr3) October 14, 2026

We just ignoring the fact that his standard for something thats hard is "coding" lol — xroms ❤️‍🔥 (@croxms) October 14, 2026

“Don’t go to college, you’ll learn emotional intelligence & many other important logical things that will prevent me from manipulating you” https://t.co/CyevzxeH1s — Cat Royals (@herhiddentape) October 14, 2026

*man belittles university and how “easy” it is to get in.* *man fails entering it and will blame the world instead of realizing they’re not smart or responsible enough to pass the entrance exams* — Alhaits’ Hams (@gbf_ruleif) October 14, 2026

And last word – of course! – to @xgigglypuff.

“how do insecure men react when a woman is more successful than them?” https://t.co/lFfR1Vy6y6 — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) November 13, 2024

Source @xgigglypuff