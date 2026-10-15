Twitter comebacks trolls

A troll refused to believe this woman went to Harvard and her A++ comeback just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2026

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Here’s a rather fabulous exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.

It’s a troll who didn’t believe that this woman went to Harvard and ended up owned somewhere into the next millennium.

The whole thing just got 148,000 likes – 148k! – after a screenshot was shared by @ThatEricAlper but to enjoy it properly we need to go back just a little bit. Specifically, when @xgigglypuff posts this.

And @KaylaSolosU was having none of it.

And it really did escalate from there.

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Boom!

Here are just a few of the comments people had for it this time around.

And last word – of course! – to @xgigglypuff.

Source @xgigglypuff