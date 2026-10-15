A troll refused to believe this woman went to Harvard and her A++ comeback just gets better and better
Here’s a rather fabulous exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.
It’s a troll who didn’t believe that this woman went to Harvard and ended up owned somewhere into the next millennium.
The whole thing just got 148,000 likes – 148k! – after a screenshot was shared by @ThatEricAlper but to enjoy it properly we need to go back just a little bit. Specifically, when @xgigglypuff posts this.
I said that people of all races and cultures have had economic struggles and adapted to survive.
*incoming hordes of white supremacists* https://t.co/uuuWZvMkU8
— giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 13, 2024
And @KaylaSolosU was having none of it.
@xgigglypuff You did NOT graduate, you’re lying. There is no way someone this retarded can do shit ☠️
— Candy (@KaylaSolosU) September 13, 2024
And it really did escalate from there.
Boom!
Here are just a few of the comments people had for it this time around.
And last word – of course! – to @xgigglypuff.
“how do insecure men react when a woman is more successful than them?” https://t.co/lFfR1Vy6y6
— giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) November 13, 2024
Source @xgigglypuff