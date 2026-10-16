This reporter wouldn’t let RFK Jr avoid the question and give him whatever pay rise he wants because it’s brilliant

US donald trump RFK Jr.

Shutting down reporters whose questions they don’t like has been one of the hallmarks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The president appears to especially enjoy doing it when it’s a woman asking the question, obviously.

But in this case it was a man asking the questions and Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr doing his best – aided and abetted by a White House staffer – to avoid answering them.

Except this particular reporter wasn’t taking ‘no comment’ for an answer and more of this sort of thing please people!

Reporter: Do you believe that 5 deaths, potentially 6 from measles in Pennsylvania– Staffer: We’re not gonna talk about measles– Reporter: He’s the highest ranking health official in the country, he can answer that question. He’s a Cabinet Secretary. https://t.co/x3mwzeLIut — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 15, 2026

It’s reporter Chris Horne asking the question and here is a longer clip for a little bit more context.

Reporter: Has the war had an impact on your campaign at this point? Staffer: We’re not going to talk about that. Reporter: Mr. Secretary, do you believe that five deaths, potentially six, from measles in the state of Pennsylvania— Staffer: We’re also not going to talk about measles. Reporter: He’s the highest ranking health official in the country. He can answer that question. He’s a Cabinet secretary. RFK JR: The measles outbreak is occurring because so many people went unvaccinated during the COVID pandemic. And this is something that Anthony Fauci, in fact, predicted — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2026

Absolutely brilliant, give that man whatever pay rise he wants. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. Bout time somebody’s nuts dropped. These clowns get away with entirely too much bullshit https://t.co/pmXEuGyMjj — AT (@primediscussion) October 15, 2026

2. Somebody buy the reporter a beer for this https://t.co/J8XXbKvUjb — Chicago LCSW – Lake Co (IL&IN) Sex Worker (@Crisispsych) October 15, 2026

3. Where the fuck has this basic journalism been for the past 10 fucking years https://t.co/YtPYLGVJMG — Cucker Tarlson (@sloppy_steaks) October 16, 2026

4. Imagine being the Secretary of Health and Human Services and having your staff announce that health is an off-limits topic. https://t.co/Y2z5Q9Ks4V — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 15, 2026

5. Every reporter needs to come with this energy or they’re just as guilty — Legacy (@Cultureunrest) October 15, 2026

6. Good on that reporter for pushing back. — Magpie 💯 (@MagpieMaudGonne) October 16, 2026

7. I’d like to buy this reporter a beer. This maniac absolutely needs to answer questions about the consequences of his disastrous policy. He better practice because the questions will soon get tougher. — SlopShamer (@SlopShamer) October 15, 2026