US donald trump RFK Jr.

This reporter wouldn’t let RFK Jr avoid the question and give him whatever pay rise he wants because it’s brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2026

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Shutting down reporters whose questions they don’t like has been one of the hallmarks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The president appears to especially enjoy doing it when it’s a woman asking the question, obviously.

But in this case it was a man asking the questions and Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr doing his best – aided and abetted by a White House staffer – to avoid answering them.

Except this particular reporter wasn’t taking ‘no comment’ for an answer and more of this sort of thing please people!

It’s reporter Chris Horne asking the question and here is a longer clip for a little bit more context.

Absolutely brilliant, give that man whatever pay rise he wants. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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