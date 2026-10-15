An extrovert took aim at introverts for not trying hard enough and a world of introverts replied as one

Life comebacks introverts

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – with a self-declared ‘extrovert’ has had it up to here – up to here, we tell you! – with introverts who simply don’t try hard enough.

We know this because @SheIsTheFire took to posting to tell everyone about it, and quite the rant it was too.

I dislike introverts who need to be told everything multiple times when in a group setting. You have to keep offering them food, try hard to engage them and check on them to ensure they are ok. They will just sit quietly in a corner and you will never know if they are ok or not, or if they are upset or need care. I hate doing that labour for them. Like dude you can talk, you are normal! You are an adult, not a child. Please emote, talk and let others know what you want or don’t want. Be a part of what’s going on and don’t kill the vibe by just disconnecting with who’s around you. Sincerely, an extrovert who always puts that effort. — Radha 🌟 (@SheIsTheFire) October 13, 2026

‘I dislike introverts who need to be told everything multiple times when in a group setting. You have to keep offering them food, try hard to engage them and check on them to ensure they are ok. ‘They will just sit quietly in a corner and you will never know if they are ok or not, or if they are upset or need care. I hate doing that labour for them. ‘Like dude you can talk, you are normal! You are an adult, not a child. Please emote, talk and let others know what you want or don’t want. Be a part of what’s going on and don’t kill the vibe by just disconnecting with who’s around you. ‘Sincerely, an extrovert who always puts that effort.’

And a world of introverts responded as one and we’ve never felt proud enough to be one.

1. As an introvert, I don't like you. https://t.co/ambQt5uQ5Z — Ann | sandbina on the moon (@txjsocool) October 14, 2026

2. As an introvert, this type of human pisses me off. I’m fine in the corner, I don’t need a baby sitter asking me are my ok. Like you said I’m an adult. Leave me alone https://t.co/xe3BJDafMx — Little Miss sunshine (@sunbabe08) October 14, 2026

3. Extroverts talk too much, interrupt constantly, overshare, force conversations, hate silence, invade personal space, put people on the spot, and mistake being loud for being interesting. The worst part is expecting everyone to match their energy & calling u boring when u do not. https://t.co/wAcJCv5znp — Yuvyan Malhan (@Yuvyan_Malhan) October 14, 2026

4. This is what I mean when I say people can't take "no" for an answer. They didn't ask for food and you kept giving it to them. You see them just sitting in a corner and assume it's a crisis. A lot of you guys are terrible at reading the room and it shows. Lol https://t.co/Hc5jyShaqc — Inkfy (@inkfycreates) October 14, 2026

5. being introvert isn't a fucking disability. YOU're not entitled to constant convo just because silence makes U uncomfortable. if making sure everyone is included feels like such exhausting labour, maybe stop treating basic human differences like a personal inconvenience. https://t.co/rYu2wDSRWj — Tanyaaaa (@just_tanyaaa) October 14, 2026

6. I’m sure they are irritated by you & your efforts. Back off — Nidhi Dubey 🇮🇳 (@nidhi1dubey) October 14, 2026

7. If you already offered them, they declined, you offered a second time, they declined a second time, and you continue trying to engage them, you are being rude. In fact, they probably feel like you’re making fun of them for being shy/quiet. https://t.co/vajCjWm30u — andi with an i 🐁 (@andisqueaks) October 14, 2026

8. the funniest part is calling introverts childish while demanding they communicate, socialize, and emote exactly the way you do. You’re not entitled to everyone’s performance just because you’re extroverted. Being loud isn’t emotional intelligence, and being quiet isn’t immaturity https://t.co/fPuQTh74p5 — adam (@rAdamfx) October 14, 2026