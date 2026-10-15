An extrovert took aim at introverts for not trying hard enough and a world of introverts replied as one
To Twitter now – no, stick with us – with a self-declared ‘extrovert’ has had it up to here – up to here, we tell you! – with introverts who simply don’t try hard enough.
We know this because @SheIsTheFire took to posting to tell everyone about it, and quite the rant it was too.
I dislike introverts who need to be told everything multiple times when in a group setting. You have to keep offering them food, try hard to engage them and check on them to ensure they are ok. They will just sit quietly in a corner and you will never know if they are ok or not, or if they are upset or need care. I hate doing that labour for them.
Like dude you can talk, you are normal! You are an adult, not a child. Please emote, talk and let others know what you want or don’t want. Be a part of what’s going on and don’t kill the vibe by just disconnecting with who’s around you.
Sincerely, an extrovert who always puts that effort.
— Radha 🌟 (@SheIsTheFire) October 13, 2026
‘I dislike introverts who need to be told everything multiple times when in a group setting. You have to keep offering them food, try hard to engage them and check on them to ensure they are ok.
‘They will just sit quietly in a corner and you will never know if they are ok or not, or if they are upset or need care. I hate doing that labour for them.
‘Like dude you can talk, you are normal! You are an adult, not a child. Please emote, talk and let others know what you want or don’t want. Be a part of what’s going on and don’t kill the vibe by just disconnecting with who’s around you.
‘Sincerely, an extrovert who always puts that effort.’
And a world of introverts responded as one and we’ve never felt proud enough to be one.