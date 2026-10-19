Politics nigel farage Reform UK
Reform UK’s upcoming newspaper is the print equivalent of “Look – a squirrel!” – 17 one-star reviews
Reform UK is in hot water, and we don’t mean the nice ‘bubbly tub with a glass of prosecco’ kind.
The Parliamentary Standards Committee is about to deliver its verdict on whether Farage should have declared the five-million-pound gift/reward for Brexit from a crypto billionaire, to pay for his security/buy a load of Ferraris. Delete according to which explanation you believe.
On Sunday night, ITV aired the undercover filming it captured over a year spent behind the scenes in Reform UK’s grass roots and upper echelons.
Farage appeared to excuse blatantly racist behaviour from party candidates, and joke about accusations, which he denies, of his own bigoted behaviour in school. Other Reform members and candidates made violent, racist, Islamophobic, and misogynistic comments.
It went down much as you’d expect.
Some of these councillors don’t just want to bring back the death penalty but introduce extrajudicial executions
Most people just want their councils to ensure bins are collected on time & buses to be cheap, not preoccupied by this insanity
#ITV
— David (@Zero_4) October 18, 2026
HOW DARE ITV BROADCAST THE WORDS THAT WERE SAID IN THE ORDER THAT THEY SAID THEM!!!!!!!!!!
— Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) October 18, 2026
For those old enough to remember the ITV documentary is nothing new
UKIP 2014
The same lack of discipline
The same lack of accountability
The same faces around the same Leader
A man who postures but is no Leader
An antagonist throughout his career
In it for the attention not the job
Second lowest attendance as an MEP
Mirroring that in Parliament
2024 issues that were nothing to do with him repeated in 2026
Racism, misogyny, sexism
2014 excuses, pub talk, banter, the Establishment are out to get me
Limited action or no action – people resign on personal grounds instead of being ejected from Reform
A major issue – many now sitting as Independents with the same attitudes, beliefs and social media histories
It’s a far wider issue than the documentary content and many more will be exposed
The same FAILURE and that FAILURE is Farage
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 18, 2026
Let’s just say, they should record a party spokesperson saying “Reform has changed. We’ve improved our vetting process.”, and play it on a loop until Reform dies or morphs into some other ‘new’ party led by Farage.
Now, we’re not saying they desperately need a distraction, but – well – actually, yes we are. They desperately need a distraction, and it seems likely that they think they’ve found one.