Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK’s upcoming newspaper is the print equivalent of “Look – a squirrel!” – 17 one-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2026

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Reform UK is in hot water, and we don’t mean the nice ‘bubbly tub with a glass of prosecco’ kind.

The Parliamentary Standards Committee is about to deliver its verdict on whether Farage should have declared the five-million-pound gift/reward for Brexit from a crypto billionaire, to pay for his security/buy a load of Ferraris. Delete according to which explanation you believe.

On Sunday night, ITV aired the undercover filming it captured over a year spent behind the scenes in Reform UK’s grass roots and upper echelons.

Farage appeared to excuse blatantly racist behaviour from party candidates, and joke about accusations, which he denies, of his own bigoted behaviour in school. Other Reform members and candidates made violent, racist, Islamophobic, and misogynistic comments.

It went down much as you’d expect.

Let’s just say, they should record a party spokesperson saying “Reform has changed. We’ve improved our vetting process.”, and play it on a loop until Reform dies or morphs into some other ‘new’ party led by Farage.

Now, we’re not saying they desperately need a distraction, but – well – actually, yes we are. They desperately need a distraction, and it seems likely that they think they’ve found one.

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