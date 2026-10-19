Reform UK’s upcoming newspaper is the print equivalent of “Look – a squirrel!” – 17 one-star reviews

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK is in hot water, and we don’t mean the nice ‘bubbly tub with a glass of prosecco’ kind.

The Parliamentary Standards Committee is about to deliver its verdict on whether Farage should have declared the five-million-pound gift/reward for Brexit from a crypto billionaire, to pay for his security/buy a load of Ferraris. Delete according to which explanation you believe.

On Sunday night, ITV aired the undercover filming it captured over a year spent behind the scenes in Reform UK’s grass roots and upper echelons.

Farage appeared to excuse blatantly racist behaviour from party candidates, and joke about accusations, which he denies, of his own bigoted behaviour in school. Other Reform members and candidates made violent, racist, Islamophobic, and misogynistic comments.

It went down much as you’d expect.

Some of these councillors don’t just want to bring back the death penalty but introduce extrajudicial executions Most people just want their councils to ensure bins are collected on time & buses to be cheap, not preoccupied by this insanity #ITV — David (@Zero_4) October 18, 2026

HOW DARE ITV BROADCAST THE WORDS THAT WERE SAID IN THE ORDER THAT THEY SAID THEM!!!!!!!!!! — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) October 18, 2026

For those old enough to remember the ITV documentary is nothing new UKIP 2014

The same lack of discipline

The same lack of accountability

The same faces around the same Leader

A man who postures but is no Leader

An antagonist throughout his career

In it for the attention not the job

Second lowest attendance as an MEP

Mirroring that in Parliament

2024 issues that were nothing to do with him repeated in 2026

Racism, misogyny, sexism

2014 excuses, pub talk, banter, the Establishment are out to get me

Limited action or no action – people resign on personal grounds instead of being ejected from Reform

A major issue – many now sitting as Independents with the same attitudes, beliefs and social media histories

It’s a far wider issue than the documentary content and many more will be exposed The same FAILURE and that FAILURE is Farage — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 18, 2026

Let’s just say, they should record a party spokesperson saying “Reform has changed. We’ve improved our vetting process.”, and play it on a loop until Reform dies or morphs into some other ‘new’ party led by Farage.

Now, we’re not saying they desperately need a distraction, but – well – actually, yes we are. They desperately need a distraction, and it seems likely that they think they’ve found one.

1. Freepost returns are available https://t.co/zb2md2LGPR — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 18, 2026

2. Party that gets caught lying constantly sets up paper to lie more to idiots. https://t.co/8eencFzWlt — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) October 18, 2026

3. Der Reförmer sounds more appropriate. https://t.co/WA4GNi97bK — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 18, 2026

4. They're gonna waste the whole £72 million 😭 https://t.co/JJwpq9GxdL — Cllr Ed Godwin 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@EdGod2005) October 18, 2026

5. It's not a paper, it's political party campaign material, and you better make sure you make that clear on the front page of it. — Postcards From Protest (@PostFromProtest) October 18, 2026

6. As the British free press exposes the bigotry, hate and racism of Reform, what do they do? They launch their own "newspaper". See these autocratic despots for what they are – before it's too late. — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) October 18, 2026

7. For a second I thought that was a machine printing money and was ready to say "Reform finally coming clean". My bad. https://t.co/VtRl6bhejU — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) October 18, 2026

8. So it is true

Desperation stinks of piss — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) October 18, 2026