Donald Trump claims he applies ‘a little’ make-up to avoid looking like a dead person, and some harsh truths entered the chat
While Donald Trump lies awake at night seething with envy over Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, there’s one area in which he’d beat his predecessor hands down, and it – surprisingly – isn’t golf. In the field of self-delusion, there’s nobody to match the so-called stable genius, who says he knows more about everything than anybody in the world.
During a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday, Trump criticised the Democratic Senator for Georgia, Jon Ossoff, for – wait for it – wearing too much make-up.
In case you aren’t familiar with the senator, this is what he looks like.
Ossoff: “It’s the most corrupt administration of all time… the crook president and his crook family rake in billions from all over the world, you pay more for everything.”
This is the level of contempt we should see towards this President from every elected official in America https://t.co/gHxKbskFCF
— Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) October 18, 2026
And here’s Donald Trump, criticising his make-up game.
Trump: "Jon Ossoff has spent more money on makeup — and by the way I wear very little and I do it myself. Yaaaaaaaaaaahhhh. Because if you don’t put a little on, you look a little bit like a dead person. I don’t want to look that way. But he goes full bore." https://t.co/gqtuZjhEOA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2026
The irony was off the charts, as was the mockery. Let’s dive in.