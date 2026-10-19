Donald Trump claims he applies ‘a little’ make-up to avoid looking like a dead person, and some harsh truths entered the chat

US donald trump

While Donald Trump lies awake at night seething with envy over Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, there’s one area in which he’d beat his predecessor hands down, and it – surprisingly – isn’t golf. In the field of self-delusion, there’s nobody to match the so-called stable genius, who says he knows more about everything than anybody in the world.

During a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday, Trump criticised the Democratic Senator for Georgia, Jon Ossoff, for – wait for it – wearing too much make-up.

In case you aren’t familiar with the senator, this is what he looks like.

Ossoff: “It’s the most corrupt administration of all time… the crook president and his crook family rake in billions from all over the world, you pay more for everything.” This is the level of contempt we should see towards this President from every elected official in America https://t.co/gHxKbskFCF — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) October 18, 2026

And here’s Donald Trump, criticising his make-up game.

Trump: "Jon Ossoff has spent more money on makeup — and by the way I wear very little and I do it myself. Yaaaaaaaaaaahhhh. Because if you don’t put a little on, you look a little bit like a dead person. I don’t want to look that way. But he goes full bore." https://t.co/gqtuZjhEOA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2026

The irony was off the charts, as was the mockery. Let’s dive in.

1. This explains a lot… Trump finally admitted to doing his own hair and makeup. pic.twitter.com/DHxLWeVUQn — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 18, 2026

2. trump says he wears very little makeup. 😆

Boy, he REALLY thinks his followers are dumb. Dumb with a B. https://t.co/dLzAswATxF pic.twitter.com/tAPq1nLywl — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 16, 2026

3. Trump wears very little makeup and does it himself https://t.co/Wp6jI1uRP9 pic.twitter.com/ZHrjgXxmPL — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 16, 2026

4. Trump supporters start leaving as he rants and rave about not wearing makeup. pic.twitter.com/DukyVkQPQS — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 16, 2026

5. "No wait, wait!,… Then he says,… 'I wear very little makeup,'… No wait, LISTEN,… then he says,… 'AND I PUT IT ON MYSELF!' —AHAHAHAHA!" "Stop it Joe! You're killlin' me!" https://t.co/dY0gkiPdYj pic.twitter.com/D0WWDOHEAh — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 18, 2026

7. Accuses Jon Ossoff of wearing too much makeup While wearing more pancake and hairspray than the Dallas cowboy cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/oY6WUprvzD — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) October 16, 2026

8. Donald Trump just actually said that he wears very little make up. https://t.co/JsDDAUGkqY — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 16, 2026