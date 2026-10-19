US donald trump

Donald Trump claims he applies ‘a little’ make-up to avoid looking like a dead person, and some harsh truths entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2026

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While Donald Trump lies awake at night seething with envy over Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, there’s one area in which he’d beat his predecessor hands down, and it – surprisingly – isn’t golf. In the field of self-delusion, there’s nobody to match the so-called stable genius, who says he knows more about everything than anybody in the world.

During a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday, Trump criticised the Democratic Senator for Georgia, Jon Ossoff, for – wait for it – wearing too much make-up.

In case you aren’t familiar with the senator, this is what he looks like.

And here’s Donald Trump, criticising his make-up game.

Man blinking rapidly in a surprised response to something

The irony was off the charts, as was the mockery. Let’s dive in.

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