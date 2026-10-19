Elon Musk tried to take the wind out of the big-brained troll taking issue with his ‘flying car’ and their A++ comeback soared into orbit

Twitter elon musk

You’ll have seen the footage of Elon Musk’s ‘flying car’ – well, sort of – after the internet got hugely excited by the footage of this Tesla doing all sorts of aerobatics.

Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

We mention it because it prompted this response from a big brain who knows a thing or two about tech (and especially AI), who suggested it wasn’t quite all it seemed.

Okay, so it’s just compressed air.

Easier.

But crappy specific impulse (less than 50 seconds). Even assuming that 50% of the mass of the car is the compressed air, that gives you less than 10s of useful thrust (with thrust-to-weight ratio larger than 1.0). Probably more like 5 seconds, actually.

So the car must be an empty, lightweight shell containing big compressed air tanks. Cute demo, but totally impractical.

But of course, you knew that. — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) October 17, 2026

Musk tried to take the wind out of them with an old Monty Python line …

@ylecun I fart in your general direction 💨 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2026

… and this A++ reply was properly stellar.

@elonmusk From a high-pressure belly, your fart might propel you upward and forward.

Come to think of it, that’s exactly how your car is powered:

A 700 bar, 600 liter, 3 second, noisy fart 😆

[Hopefully without the methane and the smelly compounds] — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) October 18, 2026

Boom.

And these people loved it, they really loved it.

1. Absolute cinema! 🤣 This is why I pay my internet bills. https://t.co/aeQTbmaE8C pic.twitter.com/2NVj2EBSdl — Harshith Mallya (@HarshithMallya) October 18, 2026

2. Everything Yann said here is roughly correct, and Musk knows it, which is why he responded like a 14-year-old. https://t.co/8nI5WT0IvJ pic.twitter.com/Hszfe44Vuq — Fred Lambert (@FredLambert) October 18, 2026

3. The fact Elon can’t give a rebuttal to someone as important as yann tells you all you need to know that the event the other night was indeed a farce. pic.twitter.com/Tgq7FfpetQ — jbulltard (@jbulltard1) October 18, 2026

4. Elon’s big rebuttal to this is just a fart joke so I think we can all assume Yann is correct here. pic.twitter.com/uwel58UJdN — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) October 18, 2026

5. So not a denial at all that the car was essentially a hollowed out shell pic.twitter.com/TaLnavit2e — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 18, 2026

6. Never deleting this app. pic.twitter.com/7F1vCrqO0k — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) October 18, 2026

Whatever the truth, it definitely made our day better.

Source @ylecun