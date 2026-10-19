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Elon Musk tried to take the wind out of the big-brained troll taking issue with his ‘flying car’ and their A++ comeback soared into orbit

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2026

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You’ll have seen the footage of Elon Musk’s ‘flying car’ – well, sort of – after the internet got hugely excited by the footage of this Tesla doing all sorts of aerobatics.

We mention it because it prompted this response from a big brain who knows a thing or two about tech (and especially AI), who suggested it wasn’t quite all it seemed.

Musk tried to take the wind out of them with an old Monty Python line …

… and this A++ reply was properly stellar.

Boom.

And these people loved it, they really loved it.

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Whatever the truth, it definitely made our day better.

Source @ylecun