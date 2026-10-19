Entertainment James acaster traitors
People love how James Acaster predicted how the Traitors would have to murder someone in plain sight and the conspiracy theories went through the roof
A few days to go until the next episode of Celebrity Traitors so fill just a few moments of that time with this fabulous moment that’s just gone viral on Twitter.
It’s the moment James Acaster perfectly predicted how they Traitors would be required to murder someone in plain sight and how they’d have to do it.
This is so funny, it’s literally Maya he’s telling his theory too about the murder in plain sight. Word for word 😭 https://t.co/xmYMD8K3A9
— spooKAY 🏴⚠️👻 (@kay_is_short) October 18, 2026
And now people are trying to work out if Acaster just had a vision of the future or the producers clocked what he said and changed the course of the programme to incorporate it.
Roll on Thursday night.
Source @kay_is_short