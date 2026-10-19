People love how James Acaster predicted how the Traitors would have to murder someone in plain sight and the conspiracy theories went through the roof

Entertainment James acaster traitors

A few days to go until the next episode of Celebrity Traitors so fill just a few moments of that time with this fabulous moment that’s just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s the moment James Acaster perfectly predicted how they Traitors would be required to murder someone in plain sight and how they’d have to do it.

This is so funny, it’s literally Maya he’s telling his theory too about the murder in plain sight. Word for word 😭 https://t.co/xmYMD8K3A9 — spooKAY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚠️👻 (@kay_is_short) October 18, 2026

And now people are trying to work out if Acaster just had a vision of the future or the producers clocked what he said and changed the course of the programme to incorporate it.

1. Do people think James Acaster predicted this? OR Did the producers like his idea & then incorporate it after he said it? pic.twitter.com/4OCzQ0vSD7 — Joël Grimal (@Collectors_Way) October 18, 2026

2. we could have had a generational faithful game https://t.co/JZSLw1ZIbu — danny (@dande_only) October 18, 2026

3. 2 I think the coincidence of it being Maya and James was too funny to pass up 😭 — spooKAY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚠️👻 (@kay_is_short) October 18, 2026

4. I don’t even this it was that much that they “like this idea”, I think they just thought it would be funny from a show perspective to have him be “right”. Note that the role of the perfume in the murder is actually quite contrived. — Jamie (@TheJamie) October 18, 2026

5. i don't think the perfume bottles would have been there for no reason especially not with the page that describes all the different types — evangeline ♡ (@acastersugar) October 18, 2026

6. I like to image it wasn’t planned and they just decided to make it true to mess with him. — Jamie (@TheJamie) October 18, 2026

7. This was my theory to, I feel like they had another murder in plain sight planned but changed it because the coincidence was too funny to pass up 😭

(Why it also feels much harder then other series have been) — spooKAY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚠️👻 (@kay_is_short) October 18, 2026

8. hearing your own theory recited back to you word for word is such a specific kind of existential dread i honestly feel for the man — Lucyy Sky💖 (@lucy_fawnn) October 18, 2026

9. I firmly believe that if James had remained a faithful he would have been murdered by now. This was meant to be! — Margarita (@Lurkerboricua) October 18, 2026

Roll on Thursday night.

Source @kay_is_short