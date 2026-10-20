Melania Trump couldn’t have been less keen to be kissed by her husband, and it’s as relatable as she’s ever been

US donald trump melania trump

The list of things RFK Jr shouldn’t be in charge of, yet is, grows ever longer with the introduction of a Women’s Health Task Force, announced by Donald Trump on Monday.

LOL — Trump announces a women’s health task force to be led by … … … RFK Jr https://t.co/GkMJxgdKzR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

What could possibly go wrong with having a misogynistic serial cheating, anti-abortion, anti-vax, conspiracy theorist deciding what healthcare should be available to women?

As the task force was, reportedly, the idea of Melania Trump, both she and the president signed the executive order that brought it to life. Donald was clearly not convinced of the necessity for that bit of theatre. For once, he probably has a point.

Trump signs an EO, then hands a pen to Melania but says, "I don’t know if her signature means anything" https://t.co/VMf9rS4ogb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

When Trump went in for a kiss, Melania almost went full Regan MacNeil to avoid any lip to lip contact.

Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss 😳 https://t.co/A4oBiUZvo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

Who could blame her? She didn’t seem too thrilled at being eye-level with his crotch, either. Again – we’re unexpectedly on the side of Melania.

again — every single moment Trump is out in public these days is an SNL cold open come to life https://t.co/QATB2zEDe8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

We’re sure some people have been watching these lovebirds in action and completely re-evaluating their relationship goals. Those people also wanted to inject themselves with bleach, and think teachers are doing transgender surgery during wet playtimes.

Here’s what everyone else thought of it all.

1. Hahahahahahahahaahahah

Look at those two goofy kids.

They’re so in love. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 19, 2026

2. She turned like his lips were tasers https://t.co/LH48qk7hfH — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 19, 2026

3. Wow she don’t want any of that! https://t.co/SUIVMGoNry — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 19, 2026

4. Nothing like the chemistry of true love. pic.twitter.com/6j2EkhjGVC — Brendan May (@bmay) October 19, 2026

6. If my wife turned her head like this, and I had to pat her hand several times, I’d be getting texts from relatives and friends saying “hey, are you guys ok” and “is everything alright”. https://t.co/ISvVZoL0jq — Comedy of Things (@ComedyOfThings) October 19, 2026

7. She’s like “I never agreed to that in the post nup” https://t.co/K4rYZWvVRv — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) October 19, 2026

8. I am so fucking sick of everyone acting like this shit is even in the same zip code as normal. https://t.co/RaE6xSUgti — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) October 19, 2026