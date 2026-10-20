JD Vance tried to take aim at people who can’t speak English properly and it precisely the humiliating self-own that he deserved

US JD Vance self-owns

JD Vance has had it up to here – to here, we tell you! – with people what can’t speak English properly.

So much so that the American vice president has declared that he is making English proficiency.

Proficiency, as you will already know, being ‘the state or quality of having a high degree of skill, ability, or expertise in a specific task, language, or subject through practice and experience’.

If only JD Vance was proficient at saying it …

JD Vance: "We made English profeishhincy mandatory" https://t.co/14hgnkkLHQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

Ink that in for our end of year ‘glorious self-own’ round-up. And those people enjoyed it as much as we did.

2. the jokes are writing themselves anymore — rizzvisuals ⟐ (@rizzvisuals) October 19, 2026

3. Seriously they’re putting comedians out of jobs. Just writing their own jokes This dude has the charisma of eraser shavings https://t.co/sJWTJjkOxz — Brett Marshall (@B_Marsh92) October 19, 2026

4. The verbal version of “Your dumb.” — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) October 19, 2026

5. You literally can’t write jokes about this administration bro https://t.co/qibMB8NzPJ — Red From Boulder Punch 2.0 (@RedLReviews) October 20, 2026

6. Truckers must be proficient in English, but not the Vice President. Is Trump wordplay contagious, or was JD always a dumb guy stumbling with big words? https://t.co/QJuE33iYop — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) October 19, 2026

7. Is dementia contagious? — Annalea 🪷🐝🌻 (@citizengatsby) October 19, 2026

8. Vance boasting that they’ve made English proficiency mandatory, but unfortunately he can’t actually pronounce the word proficiency. pic.twitter.com/Zdrh4qgK7l — Brendan May (@bmay) October 19, 2026

Source @atrupar