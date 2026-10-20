JD Vance tried to take aim at people who can’t speak English properly and it precisely the humiliating self-own that he deserved
JD Vance has had it up to here – to here, we tell you! – with people what can’t speak English properly.
So much so that the American vice president has declared that he is making English proficiency.
Proficiency, as you will already know, being ‘the state or quality of having a high degree of skill, ability, or expertise in a specific task, language, or subject through practice and experience’.
If only JD Vance was proficient at saying it …
JD Vance: "We made English profeishhincy mandatory" https://t.co/14hgnkkLHQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026
Ink that in for our end of year ‘glorious self-own’ round-up. And those people enjoyed it as much as we did.
Source @atrupar