GB News’ upcoming ‘all-British music’ radio station had people trying to guess what their playlists will be – 21 favourite reactions
Hello, pop pickers – or words to that effect. We hope you’ve got your flags ready to wave, and your favourite Status Quo t-shirt ironed and ready to wear on the second of November, which is when GB Music Radio launches.
A new digital radio station playing exclusively British and Northern Irish music is set to launch in early November. https://t.co/cQ7eFSCk8I https://t.co/ShL44fzft8
— RadioToday UK (@RadioToday) October 18, 2026
Under the GB Media Ltd umbrella that also covers
Reform TV GB News, GB Music Radio will feature presenters Paul Coyte and Nana Akua, as well as Liverpool-based DJ Rick Houghton
The music will come from artists and bands from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with a small concession made for bands that are mostly British and Northern Irish, but contain the occasional overseas member. We’re sure Sting will be thrilled to know that having an American drummer won’t stop the Police getting a little airplay on such a prestigious platform.
We suspect these people aren’t going to be tuning in.