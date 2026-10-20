GB News’ upcoming ‘all-British music’ radio station had people trying to guess what their playlists will be – 21 favourite reactions

Entertainment GB News radio

Hello, pop pickers – or words to that effect. We hope you’ve got your flags ready to wave, and your favourite Status Quo t-shirt ironed and ready to wear on the second of November, which is when GB Music Radio launches.

A new digital radio station playing exclusively British and Northern Irish music is set to launch in early November. https://t.co/cQ7eFSCk8I https://t.co/ShL44fzft8 — RadioToday UK (@RadioToday) October 18, 2026

Under the GB Media Ltd umbrella that also covers Reform TV GB News, GB Music Radio will feature presenters Paul Coyte and Nana Akua, as well as Liverpool-based DJ Rick Houghton

The music will come from artists and bands from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with a small concession made for bands that are mostly British and Northern Irish, but contain the occasional overseas member. We’re sure Sting will be thrilled to know that having an American drummer won’t stop the Police getting a little airplay on such a prestigious platform.

We suspect these people aren’t going to be tuning in.

1. Well this is just utterly embarassing. GB Media (GB News parent), the group owned by Sir Paul Marshall and his Dubai based investment company, which mainly made its money investing in post-Soviet Russian oil assets, are launching GB Radio. The Dubai/Russian oil funded station… pic.twitter.com/v3rNwLwBCM — Sam (@SamCKx) October 19, 2026

2. People clowning this, but I personally would absolutely support a station only playing British artists such as Skepta, Punjabi MC, Sade etc, good call https://t.co/tD3KHsodnT — 💀 (@IanMcQuaid) October 19, 2026

3. Mr Blobby – Mr Blobby,

Agadoo – Black Lace

Orville’s Song – Keith Harris and Orville

Combine Harvester – The Wurzels

Teletubbies Say ‘Eh-Oh! – The Teletubbies

That’s their top 5.

Poor Cliff Richard gets excluded with him being Indian born. — Glen Art (@meskellglen) October 19, 2026

4. What a fucking boring life to live where you’ll only listen to British music artists https://t.co/irCC2vOYCq — David (@Zero_4) October 19, 2026

5. I can't even laugh at this, it's just saddening. There's literally an entire world of brilliant music to explore, it's so bleak that you would wilfully cut yourself off from it https://t.co/fxUKfAbfy8 — Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) October 19, 2026

6. "It's 6pm, and welcome to AI Generated Reggae Hour with Jacob Rees Mogg" https://t.co/WSGfx7iA4c pic.twitter.com/AwMlY669sy — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) October 19, 2026

8. an upside of this existing is being able to slur bands with it – "music that sounds like it belongs on GB Music Radio" etc etc https://t.co/0cjeNLVW0D — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 19, 2026

9. Reich Said Fred on a loop — Marvel Jesus Fella 🇮🇪🇺🇦🇯🇲🇧🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Goggsy67) October 19, 2026

10. We've got it all, from Morrissey to Morrisson 😭😭😭 — 💀 (@IanMcQuaid) October 19, 2026