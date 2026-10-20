Animals bears

This lasagne-stealing bear has to be one of the internet’s all-time animal legends

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2026

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If you’ve been wondering how to keep spiders from coming into the house during their mating season – because your home is not a sleazy spider motel, right? – spare a thought for one family in Connecticut, New England, where their unwelcome vistor wouldn’t have been deterred by a few conkers in the corners of the room.

How do you know when a bear has been in your home?

Giant paw prints on the window sill, a missing lasagne …oh, and a home surveillance camera.

When the clip went viral in 2023, Twitter could bearly contain itself. No, you shut up.

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Presumably, the bear was acting under the orders of Garfield.

Source Sky News Image Screengrab