This lasagne-stealing bear has to be one of the internet’s all-time animal legends
If you’ve been wondering how to keep spiders from coming into the house during their mating season – because your home is not a sleazy spider motel, right? – spare a thought for one family in Connecticut, New England, where their unwelcome vistor wouldn’t have been deterred by a few conkers in the corners of the room.
Surveillance footage shows the moment a bear entered a home in Connecticut looking for food and stole a frozen lasagne pic.twitter.com/I1c9OSbi41
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 18, 2023
How do you know when a bear has been in your home?
Giant paw prints on the window sill, a missing lasagne …oh, and a home surveillance camera.
When the clip went viral in 2023, Twitter could bearly contain itself. No, you shut up.
Presumably, the bear was acting under the orders of Garfield.
Source Sky News Image Screengrab