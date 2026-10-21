Donald Trump thanked Nato for ‘giving us Greenland’ and this proud Greenlander surely spoke for the entire internet

US donald trump greenland

Hard to believe we know but Donald Trump is still wanging on about Greenland.

You will remember that the American president spent months basically threatening to annex the country which is pat of the kingdom of Denmark but has its own government and parliament and all that.

We hoped that the Arctic security pact struck between the US and Denmark and Greenland had brought an end to all this terrifying nonsense.

But … apparently not.

Trump says NATO was "nice enough to give us Greenland. We got Greenland." https://t.co/GeirQCJiPF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

And while it prompted no end of A++ replies …

1. They gave him same deal that has been in place for 80 years but grandpa is not smart to see that. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 20, 2026

2. LOOK AT HIS FUCKING EYES!!!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 20, 2026

3. He just makes up his own reality as he goes. Every man you see standing behind him is a craven coward for going along with this. — William Hastings (@WillyPete300) October 20, 2026

4. So then why doesn’t Trump try visiting the new “U.S. Territory” of Greenland? 😂 pic.twitter.com/cFSvvjeXfW — (((The Taiji Reporter)))🐬🇺🇦 (@TheTaijiNews) October 20, 2026

… there was surely none better than from this reply from particularly proud Greenlander, @OJoelsen.

You did NOT get Greenland. Period. You are the undisputed world champion of lying. Greenland is NOT yours, never was, and never will be! 🇬🇱 https://t.co/l0SKG7DKpR — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) October 20, 2026

Bravo, sir!

And for a winning glimpse into life on magical Greenland, look no further than his Twitter feed with little gems like these.

Good morning from Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱 October 20, 2026 (8:20am)

Temp: -3°C. pic.twitter.com/Wx2B1zlYpN — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) October 20, 2026

Good morning from snow-covered Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱 October 19, 2026 (8:35am)

Temp: -2°C. pic.twitter.com/v1qq8q5DBy — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) October 19, 2026

Good afternoon from Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱 The Greenlandic Open Water Swimming Championships are taking place here in Nuuk today! Here are the women competing in the 100-metre race in the icy waters, with the sea temperature at just +1.9°C! That takes some serious courage and… pic.twitter.com/FirpKOqjOC — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) October 18, 2026

Northern Lights over Nuuk, Greenland. 🇬🇱 October 14, 2026 (9:15pm)

Temp: 0°C. pic.twitter.com/TkLGpGGKSy — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) October 14, 2026

Follow @OJoelsen on Twitter here!

Source @OJoelsen