Donald Trump thanked Nato for ‘giving us Greenland’ and this proud Greenlander surely spoke for the entire internet
Hard to believe we know but Donald Trump is still wanging on about Greenland.
You will remember that the American president spent months basically threatening to annex the country which is pat of the kingdom of Denmark but has its own government and parliament and all that.
We hoped that the Arctic security pact struck between the US and Denmark and Greenland had brought an end to all this terrifying nonsense.
But … apparently not.
Trump says NATO was "nice enough to give us Greenland. We got Greenland." https://t.co/GeirQCJiPF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026
And while it prompted no end of A++ replies …
… there was surely none better than from this reply from particularly proud Greenlander, @OJoelsen.
Bravo, sir!
And for a winning glimpse into life on magical Greenland, look no further than his Twitter feed with little gems like these.
Follow @OJoelsen on Twitter here!
Source @OJoelsen