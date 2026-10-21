People have been sharing the things they own that have ‘paid for themselves’ – 23 exceedingly excellent purchases
Living, as we unfortunately do, in an age of rampant consumer capitalism, we are used to buying things that quickly break or wear out or need to be replaced for some reason.
But occasionally we make a purchase that is genuinely valuable, and we’re glad we spent our hard-earned cash on it.
They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Hot_Examination1918 asked this…
What do you own that has “paid for itself”?
And lots of happy shoppers chipped in with their thoughts, like these…