US Katie Zacharia New York Post
The New York Post said Katie Zacharia ‘had the last laugh’, but people who understand idioms begged to differ – 15 top takedowns
There can’t be much to laugh about for Katie Zacharia right now. The five-day White House Press Secretary was not only fired in half a Scaramucci, but was also outed as ‘not really a lawyer’. Her dream job gone, and no consolation position on the Supreme Court.
Despite that, it seems that the New York Post thinks she came out of it with the upper hand – or they don’t know what ‘the last laugh’ means.
We can’t agree that she’s having any kind of a laugh there, never mind the last one.
Twitter dished out some serious side-eye, and these 15 reactions really sum up the vibe.
Although – now they come to mention it …
Image Wikimedia Commons