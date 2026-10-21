The New York Post said Katie Zacharia ‘had the last laugh’, but people who understand idioms begged to differ – 15 top takedowns

US Katie Zacharia New York Post

There can’t be much to laugh about for Katie Zacharia right now. The five-day White House Press Secretary was not only fired in half a Scaramucci, but was also outed as ‘not really a lawyer’. Her dream job gone, and no consolation position on the Supreme Court.

Despite that, it seems that the New York Post thinks she came out of it with the upper hand – or they don’t know what ‘the last laugh’ means.

We can’t agree that she’s having any kind of a laugh there, never mind the last one.

Twitter dished out some serious side-eye, and these 15 reactions really sum up the vibe.

1. Becomes an international laughing stock overnight because of how incompetent she is, but goes for a run, so she "has the last laugh" 🙃 https://t.co/999UfX0U4d — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 21, 2026

2. something you learn very early on writing words on the internet in any professional capacity is that it’s always ok to google a word/phrase/idiom to make sure it means what you think it does before publishing https://t.co/qlQS841aP1 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 20, 2026

3. What do they think “last laugh” means? — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) October 21, 2026

4. California? You mean the state republicans are supposed to hate and the state Trump said Iran could bomb? https://t.co/oxG6iVQEAA — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) October 21, 2026

5. Last laugh??… the public humiliation she endured will last many generations!🤣😂 https://t.co/Ucy7YM7Xi0 — Charli (@ImKnotTheOne) October 20, 2026

6. Who said we stopped laughing?! 😂 — The Mad Scientist (@madscientist08) October 21, 2026

8. We gotta take the L on this one guys, she's walking https://t.co/Ih6AotlHnM — Mike Trainor (@TheMikeTrainor) October 20, 2026

9. she must be taking a break from her position as an Attorney — Jkmd (@piperrollie) October 21, 2026

10. She's last-laughing all the way to the unemployment line. https://t.co/ClccGzr6gr — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) October 20, 2026

11. State run by Democrats … really owning the libs … https://t.co/K1gSjocCaS — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) October 21, 2026

13. She's unemployed soooooo https://t.co/WpBfmYUWcb — Greg Howard Jr (@mxtpmagman) October 20, 2026

14. Graduate Benjamin Braddock has last laugh as he is spotted on bus with Katharine Ross. https://t.co/I4WW8jqaHy pic.twitter.com/5SDnylKJFO — Sean Mills 🍕🐛 (@SeanMillsMedia) October 21, 2026

15. I too do not understand common idioms https://t.co/FKdXRZMm1x — Sn@rk Tank, Arbitrary American (@trueglib) October 21, 2026

Although – now they come to mention it …

The Maga Post says that being in sunny California is better than working for Trump. https://t.co/D904JJWqbE — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 20, 2026

Image Wikimedia Commons