JD Vance tried to inspire Magas with a message for voters and it turned into a self-own for the ages before he finished his sentence

News JD Vance magas midterm elections

The midterm elections in the United States are only a few weeks away and the Maga fear and desperation is palpable at every new stop for the President and Vice President.

JD Vance headed out to the Carolinas this week to whip his supporters up into a frothy mob. The Veep had a message for Magas as they prepare to head into voting booths.

He was passionate. He was pointed. He was ready to kick ass and take names.

Then he said this.

JD Vance makes a recommendation on who to vote for in the midterms: “Vote for the people who have solutions to lower the cost of gas, don’t vote for the people who made the problem to begin with.” https://t.co/xgApdqbxxi — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 20, 2026

Vance has always had a startling lack of awareness, but this reaches new levels for an Administration that has been submarining the nation from the moment they stormed into the White House two years ago.

The good people of Twitter were more than happy to decode Vance’s advice.

1. JD Vance endorsing Democrats in a way that Republicans wouldn't understand. — KentuckyBlue🐎 (@KentuckYCat73) October 20, 2026

2. "I'm [insert Democrat] and I approve this message." https://t.co/VKmcVFu1yv — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 20, 2026

4. In other words, don't vote for the folks who started the Iran War. https://t.co/EjIBprlwtN — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) October 20, 2026

5. To paraphrase Indigo Montoya: “I do not think this means what you think this means.” https://t.co/gZ63YjqT8P — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) October 20, 2026

6. Republicans are responsible for high gas prices, rape culture, high food costs, an endless war and our submission to Putin/Russia.

Vote the traitors out. — Linda 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) October 20, 2026

7. I'm surprised to hear JD Vance endorse Democrats this boldly. But hey, I will not kick a gift horse in the mouth. That would be mean. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) October 20, 2026

8. It's as if he thinks we're all stupid. We can see who caused the problems, and it definitely wasn't Biden. Insulting to the American people. — Leah, RN, BSN, ACM (@DemDollywannaba) October 20, 2026

9. JD Vance is exactly right. Don't vote for the EXTREME MAGA party on November 3rd! — 🦊💭@StarFox (@Joseph37017371) October 20, 2026