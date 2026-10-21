News JD Vance magas midterm elections

JD Vance tried to inspire Magas with a message for voters and it turned into a self-own for the ages before he finished his sentence

Saul Hutson. Updated October 21st, 2026

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The midterm elections in the United States are only a few weeks away and the Maga fear and desperation is palpable at every new stop for the President and Vice President.

JD Vance headed out to the Carolinas this week to whip his supporters up into a frothy mob. The Veep had a message for Magas as they prepare to head into voting booths.

He was passionate. He was pointed. He was ready to kick ass and take names.

Then he said this.

Vance has always had a startling lack of awareness, but this reaches new levels for an Administration that has been submarining the nation from the moment they stormed into the White House two years ago.

The good people of Twitter were more than happy to decode Vance’s advice.

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