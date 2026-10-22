US donald trump Russia Ukraine
The US envoy called Putin a humanitarian, and everyone not in the Trump cult condemned the spineless boot-licking
You could be forgiven for thinking the US is now on the side of Russia, with Donald Trump constantly talking down Ukrainian President Zelensky, praising Vladimir Putin, and implementing policies that aid his dictator buddy. In fact, if you’re arguing that Trump isn’t on Russia’s side, you’re really going to have to show your workings.
Some posts contain NSFW language.
Trump on Zelensky:
Zelensky could have made a good deal back in March 2025.
He could have made a much better deal than he can make now. https://t.co/JVVzfQZ8dK
— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 20, 2026
🚨 Donald Trump and Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown in Ukraine, report.
Details: https://t.co/ojqs85K8zA https://t.co/IVvw7Ws8N3
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2026
Trump: “Russia, frankly, has treated Ukraine pretty well. They haven’t really done much.”
WHAT. A. MONSTROUS. FUCKING. CUNT. https://t.co/212FBOvhHm
— Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 20, 2026
Trump’s position has appalled even those theoretically on the same side of the political divide.
Churchill could have shortened WW2 by years if he had just “done a deal” with Hitler. George Washington could have done a deal to end the American Revolution. Zelenskyy is in good company.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 21, 2026
A new diplomatic low has just split the Republicans even further, and united everyone else.
On Wednesday, retired teacher Stephen Hubbard, from Michigan, was released after more than four years in Russian captivity on disputed charges of being a mercenary for Ukraine. The release was secured following negotiations by a diplomatic team including the US envoy, Steve Witkoff.
Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan, accused by Russia of being a mercenary for Ukraine has been released from prison.
Donald Trump reiterated numerous times that the US gave nothing to Vladimir Putin in return, but why did he feel the need to repeat the point?
Sky’s @skydavidblevins reports ⬇️
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 21, 2026
During his audience with Putin, Witkoff went into full arse-kissing mode – a skill he will have honed working for the most narcissistic president in US history.
Brace yourself for a craven display.
Steve Witkoff to Putin:
You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian.
You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that, I commend you, and I thank you again. https://t.co/Yuf07JkQ2I
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 21, 2026
Republican Senator Thom Tillis thought Witkoff might need a dictionary definition of humanitarian.
WTF, Steve? Look up the definition of “humanitarian.” What an embarrassing and outrageous thing to say. You should go back to Ukraine and ask the families of the children Putin has kidnapped and murdered whether they agree your friend Putin is a “humanitarian.” https://t.co/Nbu0wKPmby
— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 21, 2026
There’s an ICC warrant out for the arrest of Putin on charges of war crimes, including the kidnap of Ukrainian children, and his forces only this week bombed a playground.
Tens of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands, of Ukrainian children have been forced into Russia and this boot-licking spiv rolls out the tongue once more for “humanitarian” Putin. Infamy
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 21, 2026
There was almost universal condemnation of Witkoff’s stance.