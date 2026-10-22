US donald trump Russia Ukraine

The US envoy called Putin a humanitarian, and everyone not in the Trump cult condemned the spineless boot-licking

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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You could be forgiven for thinking the US is now on the side of Russia, with Donald Trump constantly talking down Ukrainian President Zelensky, praising Vladimir Putin, and implementing policies that aid his dictator buddy. In fact, if you’re arguing that Trump isn’t on Russia’s side, you’re really going to have to show your workings.

Some posts contain NSFW language.

Trump’s position has appalled even those theoretically on the same side of the political divide.

A new diplomatic low has just split the Republicans even further, and united everyone else.

On Wednesday, retired teacher Stephen Hubbard, from Michigan, was released after more than four years in Russian captivity on disputed charges of being a mercenary for Ukraine. The release was secured following negotiations by a diplomatic team including the US envoy, Steve Witkoff.

During his audience with Putin, Witkoff went into full arse-kissing mode – a skill he will have honed working for the most narcissistic president in US history.

Brace yourself for a craven display.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis thought Witkoff might need a dictionary definition of humanitarian.

There’s an ICC warrant out for the arrest of Putin on charges of war crimes, including the kidnap of Ukrainian children, and his forces only this week bombed a playground.

There was almost universal condemnation of Witkoff’s stance.

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