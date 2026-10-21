JD Vance’s Titanic metaphor was wrong on so many different levels he was swept away in a sea of mockery

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The JD Vance story is an incredible journey. Hillbilly to author to law school student to Donald Trump puppet.

Who knows what comes next on that narrative arc?

But for now, he is Vice President, which means he occassionally has to show up in public and discuss current events as they impact Americans.

And that’s where he runs into trouble just about every time.

In the run-up to the midterms next month, Vance has been inserting his foot directly into his mouth with every new viral clip.

But this isn’t a recent development. He’s an old pro when it comes to saying embarrassingly destructive things to the Maga cause.

To that point, let’s check in on an appearance Vance made in January. Here is how Veep described the economy his party has been in total control of for almost two years.

JD Vance on the economy: “You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight” https://t.co/JK7EDGr0Cn — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 20, 2026

See you at the polls, Maga!

Twitter collectively rolled around on the floor laughing for a minute before logging back on to unleash these replies on Vance’s curious choice of metaphor.

1. Just wait til he hears what happened next. https://t.co/lzWIdMUQG2 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) October 21, 2026

2. So he admits we’re sinking while Trump was steering, good — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) October 20, 2026

3. maybe don’t steer it directly into the iceberg either, clown shoes. — rizzvisuals ⟐ (@rizzvisuals) October 20, 2026

4. JD Vance just compared the Trump economy to a ship famous for sinking. Democrats couldn't write better campaign material. https://t.co/jVDJQSxZTI — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 20, 2026

5. The Titanic, famously the ship that turned around https://t.co/L8HAhl01yW — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 21, 2026

6. Shitty metaphors aside, history bears out it’s always a democrat POTUS who is left to turn it around when a republican POTUS sinks the economy. Every. Fucking. Time. https://t.co/c7mH7xn4z4 — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) October 20, 2026