Politics Andy burnham Gogglebox

Andy Burnham’s charity Gogglebox appearance has the Tories and Reform spitting out their dummies – 15 points of order

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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Andy Burnham, alongside his good friend Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, will be appearing on a Stand Up To Cancer episode of Gogglebox on Friday. Other celebrities watching TV so we can watch them watch TV include Joe Lycett, Jennifer Saunders and an iconic line-up of the Sugababes, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy.

Reactions were mixed.

Reform and the Tories had something to say about it, too – “Wah, wah, wah. We want to do it.”

Here’s Reform TV GB News discussing the importance of balance.

It was facepalms all round on Twitter.

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Never mind other party heads – we all know who should really have been included.

The programme will be on Channel 4 at 21:05 on Friday 23 October, then available to watch on catch up.

You can donate to StandUp2C here.

Image Screengrab, Gogglebox