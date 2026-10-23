Andy Burnham’s charity Gogglebox appearance has the Tories and Reform spitting out their dummies – 15 points of order

Politics Andy burnham Gogglebox

Andy Burnham, alongside his good friend Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, will be appearing on a Stand Up To Cancer episode of Gogglebox on Friday. Other celebrities watching TV so we can watch them watch TV include Joe Lycett, Jennifer Saunders and an iconic line-up of the Sugababes, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy.

🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham will appear on Channel 4’s Goggle Box tomorrow night with Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram https://t.co/irtbKB9bjb — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 22, 2026

Reactions were mixed.

This is something you would expect a former PM with spare time on their hands to do, not the sitting PM. Such an unserious man. — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 22, 2026

This is NOT a serious Prime Minister ABYSMAL — Essex Patriot (@Essex_Patriot) October 22, 2026

These people moaning about Burnham appearing on Gogglebox, it’s for cancer ffs, stop your fucking yap. 🤦 — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) October 22, 2026

The PM totally right to appear on Gogglebox: warm, friendly telly which the audience will love – exactly why Farage did it 12 years ago — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 22, 2026

Reform and the Tories had something to say about it, too – “Wah, wah, wah. We want to do it.”

🚨 NEW: Reform and the Tories have called for Channel 4 to invite Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch to Gogglebox after Andy Burnham was confirmed to appear tomorrow night Tory Source: “It’s Channel 4’s job to ensure political balance” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 22, 2026

Here’s Reform TV GB News discussing the importance of balance.

Christopher Hope(GBnews) says this with a straight face: "We’re very careful about balancing our coverage…" 🤣 https://t.co/WkEHGrGIe4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 22, 2026

It was facepalms all round on Twitter.

1. This is truly pathetic. Pick me. Pick me. 🙋‍♂️ Our politicians have lost the plot. https://t.co/XTSr4Zjb6Z — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 22, 2026

2. Reform, who have their own TV channel, are whining about our PM appearing on an independent channels 🤣 snowflakes. https://t.co/2GD0cmPb0N — Lou D🌹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@louderry) October 22, 2026

3. “It’s Channel 4’s job to ensure political balance” pic.twitter.com/nGRKwQywOG — CoolsomeXD (@CoolsomeXD) October 22, 2026

4. Prime minister going on cancer charity edition of goggle box is bad but a mp getting handcuffed to katie price is fine… am i doing this right reform fans? pic.twitter.com/cmisepG1ts — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) October 22, 2026

5. Only if they’re watching the ITV expose of Reform. https://t.co/GrifHWoLDj — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) October 22, 2026

6. When did GBNews make the break into comedy? https://t.co/A2jKGRVm9X — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 22, 2026

7. Lol its like kids who see another kid has a toy and they decide they want that toy. Farage went in the jungle, other political leaders didnt decide that ITV had to have them all in the jungle. Get a grip ffs. We actually pay these peoples wages — Cazzy Bear (@cupsterbear) October 22, 2026

8. Did they care about politically neutrality when Nadine Dorries and Matt Hancock were lolloping about on ITV, for I’m a Celeb? https://t.co/HKtlEg72yW — Cllr Lauren Davison 🌹🍒🐆 (@CllrDavison) October 22, 2026

9. These two free market fundamentalists sure do love big government DEI socialism when it benefits them https://t.co/fBzk1gwLVS — J. (@_Wilsonpilled_) October 22, 2026

10. Does Burnham get a regular presenting slot on GB news then? https://t.co/iOWnDmIpaU — Chris S (@chris_spencer04) October 22, 2026

11. Pitch: a political gogglebox where every politician is paired with an argumentative lobby hack https://t.co/DfP2pzu99c — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) October 22, 2026

12. Anything to say about Question Time appearances or the Sunday programme? pic.twitter.com/aC6q6LSaEt — KoKoPopz (@Ko_Ko_Popz) October 22, 2026

13. Traitors seems more suitable https://t.co/vHhil2VISd — ABerry 🇬🇧 (@LabourBerry) October 22, 2026

14. Channel 4 should do this and make them share a sofa https://t.co/n7BnrB8GvA — David Wilcock (@DavidTWilcock) October 22, 2026

15. They did ask Nigel…… but he couldn't decide which house to host in — Parody of a Parody Count binface for clacton (@Binface_vs_nig) October 22, 2026

Never mind other party heads – we all know who should really have been included.

I would have joined him but unfortunately I'm not allowed on the sofa https://t.co/jzp2EcE1QR — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 22, 2026

The programme will be on Channel 4 at 21:05 on Friday 23 October, then available to watch on catch up.

You can donate to StandUp2C here.

Image Screengrab, Gogglebox