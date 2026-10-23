Politics Andy burnham Gogglebox
Andy Burnham’s charity Gogglebox appearance has the Tories and Reform spitting out their dummies – 15 points of order
Andy Burnham, alongside his good friend Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, will be appearing on a Stand Up To Cancer episode of Gogglebox on Friday. Other celebrities watching TV so we can watch them watch TV include Joe Lycett, Jennifer Saunders and an iconic line-up of the Sugababes, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy.
🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham will appear on Channel 4’s Goggle Box tomorrow night with Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram https://t.co/irtbKB9bjb
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 22, 2026
Reactions were mixed.
This is something you would expect a former PM with spare time on their hands to do, not the sitting PM. Such an unserious man.
— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 22, 2026
This is NOT a serious Prime Minister
ABYSMAL
— Essex Patriot (@Essex_Patriot) October 22, 2026
These people moaning about Burnham appearing on Gogglebox, it’s for cancer ffs, stop your fucking yap. 🤦
— Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) October 22, 2026
The PM totally right to appear on Gogglebox: warm, friendly telly which the audience will love – exactly why Farage did it 12 years ago
— James Heale (@JAHeale) October 22, 2026
Reform and the Tories had something to say about it, too – “Wah, wah, wah. We want to do it.”
🚨 NEW: Reform and the Tories have called for Channel 4 to invite Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch to Gogglebox after Andy Burnham was confirmed to appear tomorrow night
Tory Source: “It’s Channel 4’s job to ensure political balance”
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 22, 2026
Here’s
Reform TV GB News discussing the importance of balance.
Christopher Hope(GBnews) says this with a straight face:
"We’re very careful about balancing our coverage…" 🤣 https://t.co/WkEHGrGIe4
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 22, 2026
It was facepalms all round on Twitter.
Never mind other party heads – we all know who should really have been included.
The programme will be on Channel 4 at 21:05 on Friday 23 October, then available to watch on catch up.
You can donate to StandUp2C here.
Image Screengrab, Gogglebox